country singer and the coming “Yellowstone” Actress Lainey Wilson is asking for prayers for her father after canceling concerts in the past.

Wilson shared a Facebook post from her sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, who explained that their father had been diagnosed with DKA, or diabetic ketoacidosis, and needed emergency surgery. He is currently in the ICU and “has a very long road ahead.”

The update also provided insight into why Wilson’s father needed surgery. Sadler writes, “During surgery they removed a lot of dead tissue. The fungus invades the tissue and essentially kills it; therefore it is important to stop the spread quickly.”

Wilson also shared on her Instagram story, “People all over the world are praying. Please keep sending them for my Daddy.”

Wilson previously shared a photo of herself with her father on her social media feed, adding a red heart emoji with the caption, “My daddy. My cowboy. Please lift him up in prayer. Toughest man I know.”

Wilson shared with fans that she felt the need to cancel her shows and “wouldn’t hold back if it wasn’t critical.”

The A native of LouisianaBest known for her breakout single, “Things a Man Oughta Know,” “Yellowstone” was also named a new cast member in the show’s fifth season.

Wilson’s Latest single “Heart Like a Truck.”