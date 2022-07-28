closer
Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

country singer and the coming “Yellowstone” Actress Lainey Wilson is asking for prayers for her father after canceling concerts in the past.

Wilson shared a Facebook post from her sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, who explained that their father had been diagnosed with DKA, or diabetic ketoacidosis, and needed emergency surgery. He is currently in the ICU and “has a very long road ahead.”

The update also provided insight into why Wilson’s father needed surgery. Sadler writes, “During surgery they removed a lot of dead tissue. The fungus invades the tissue and essentially kills it; therefore it is important to stop the spread quickly.”

Wilson also shared on her Instagram story, “People all over the world are praying. Please keep sending them for my Daddy.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Lainey Wilson, shown singing "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Recently reposted a status update from her sister on their father's health.

Lainey Wilson, who was featured singing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” recently reposted a status update from her sister on their father’s health.
(Photo: Getty Images via Todd Oviang/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Wilson previously shared a photo of herself with her father on her social media feed, adding a red heart emoji with the caption, “My daddy. My cowboy. Please lift him up in prayer. Toughest man I know.”

Not defined

Wilson shared with fans that she felt the need to cancel her shows and “wouldn’t hold back if it wasn’t critical.”

The singer-songwriter called on others to send prayers for her father, who is currently in the ICU.

The singer-songwriter called on others to send prayers for her father, who is currently in the ICU.
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

The A native of LouisianaBest known for her breakout single, “Things a Man Oughta Know,” “Yellowstone” was also named a new cast member in the show’s fifth season.

‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner on western drama: ‘I didn’t think about it politically’

The star-studded cast of "Yellowstone" will also include Lainey Wilson for season five.

The star-studded cast of “Yellowstone” will also include Lainey Wilson for season five.
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Wilson’s Latest single “Heart Like a Truck.”

Carolyn Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.