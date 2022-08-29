New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The studio behind the upcoming Apple TV+ show starring Natalie Portman says one of its crew members was forced to flee the set in Baltimore after being confronted by two men — one of whom brandished a gun — in what police are describing as a shooting threat. and attempted extortion.

Endeavor Content is now promising that production of “Lady in the Lake” will “resume with increased security measures” following the alleged incident that unfolded Friday afternoon near Lexington Market.

The Baltimore Banner, citing police, reported that drug dealers urged the show’s workers to clear the set and threatened to shoot someone, as well as trying to extort $50,000 from the crew – but the producers refused to pay.

“On Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, according to their call time, a driver of our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom pointed a gun at our driver, and then fled the scene. We Working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation continues,” Endeavor Content said in a statement obtained late Sunday by Deadline.

“The safety and security of our crew, cast and everyone working on our production is our top priority, and we are thankful that no one was injured,” the statement said.

Endeavor Content described filming the limited series in Baltimore as a “privilege” and “thanks and appreciates the City of Baltimore, Mayor Brandon M. Scott, the Baltimore Film Office, the Maryland Film Office and the Baltimore Police Department for their incredible support. continues production in communities.”

Starring Portman and Emmy nominee Moses Ingram, the show is set in 1960s Baltimore and revolves around a white housewife turned reporter who investigates an unsolved murder and crosses paths with a black community activist pursuing social justice, according to the Baltimore Banner.

The series is adapted from the 2019 Laura Lipman novel and is expected to continue filming until October.

The Baltimore Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.