When Lady Gaga was trying to perform on her rescheduled “The Chromatica Ball” summer stadium tour, things went haywire.

During her performance in Toronto this weekend, Gaga sang “Hold my hand” when she was hit in the head with an object thrown from the crowd.

Concert attendee Joe Shelton, who captured the incident on his phone, told Fox News Digital that a fan, likely in the pit, threw an object at a barrier in front of Gaga and the audience.

Shelton said that Gaga “was so passionate about that performance that there was no holding her back. She was the consummate professional.”

Gaga is no stranger Possession of thrown objects at her Last month, another video from a concert showed the singer and the actress Armor by The same obstacle, a person in the crowd threw something towards the stage.

“The Chromatica Ball” tour was originally scheduled for 2020, but Gaga He pushed it back Due to pandemic.

Lady Gaga Confirms She’ll Star in ‘Joker’ Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix

Shelton says of the incident, “It was definitely an accident and I’m sure the fan must have felt terrible. I just wanted to share this with other fans to discourage people from throwing things on stage because no matter how well-intentioned you are, you can never predict where something will land when you throw it.”

According to Shelton, the security guarding the stage at the Toronto show couldn’t do anything. Fans identified the item online as a stuffed animal.

Gaga has not publicly mentioned the hit.

She will be on the road until September 17, when her show ends in Miami.