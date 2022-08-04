New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The man suspected of stealing Lady Gaga’s French bulldog and shooting her dog walker last year was accidentally released from jail nearly five months ago while awaiting trial.

Authorities announced that James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested Wednesday after he was released “due to a clerical error” from the Los Angeles County Jail, where he was being held on suspicion of stealing puppies.

Jackson was one of five people arrested in connection with the February 24, 2021, attack in which Ryan Fisher, Lady Gaga’s dog walker, was fatally shot.

According to prosecutors, Jackson and two other men believed to be gang members were patrolling the streets, looking for expensive dogs to steal, when they encountered Fisher and three French bulldogs named Asia, Koji and Gustave.

Lady Gaga dog walker shooting suspect accidentally released from prison

Jackson and others allegedly chased Fisher along Sunset Boulevard before engaging him and shooting him in the chest. According to the police, the attackers also stole dogs.

The attack was captured by a doorbell camera of a nearby house. Fisher can be heard yelling, “Oh my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “My chest is bleeding!”

Fisher survived the attack but lost part of a lung. He has since returned home and is in good health.

Lady Gaga’s dog Walker has spoken out after being arrested for accidentally shooting her from prison

Two other people were arrested in connection with the theft, including a woman who returned the dogs.

Two days after the robbery, a woman claimed she found the dogs tied to a pole and requested a $500,000 reward offer to Lady Gaga.

The woman was charged with receiving stolen property, officials said.

The father of one of the perpetrators was also arrested and helped the man evade arrest.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced in April that they were looking for Jackson after a clerical error caused him to be mistakenly released from jail.

“The investigation is ongoing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to recapture Mr. Jackson,” read a statement released in April.

Jackson was already charged with assault and had pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Another suspect, Jaylin Keyshawn White, 20, was sentenced to four years in state prison.

Bree Stimson of Fox News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.