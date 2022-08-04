New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mark your calendars for October 4, 2024: “Joker: Folie à Deux” will be released in theaters.

Sequel to the hit movie “Joker”. Actor Joaquin Phoenix earned An Oscar waved the green flag.

Production is expected to begin in December, according to Deadline.

The original “Joker” The cast is packed with heavy hitters including Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper.

Joaquin Phoenix reveals how he lost over 50 pounds. For the movie ‘Joker’

The “Hold My Hand” singer-turned-actress, who recently starred in “House of Gucci,” has been rumored for some time to join the film.

And She revealed She will join the project in a post shared on her social media.

“Folie à Deux” is a French phrase often used to describe a mental disorder shared by two people in the same family.

There are No plot Reveals about the upcoming film.

