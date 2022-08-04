New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lady A won’t be going on tour anytime soon.

The Country group Member Charles Kelly shared on social media Thursday that he is on a “journey to sobriety” and therefore their “Request Line” tour will be postponed.

They wrote, “We’re a band, but more importantly…we’re family.”

crowd, Formerly known as Lady AntebellumKelly, Hilary Scott and Dave Haywood.

They continued, “In order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A takes time to walk together with the support of our families and team of professionals.”

Lady discusses name change: ‘We want to be part of the change’

The band previously went on hiatus in 2015 and Kelly pursued a solo career.

In their post, the group did not specify a potential timeline for getting back on the road but thanked their fans for their patience.

Kelly is the brother of singer Josh Kelly, whom he married Actress Katherine Heigl.

A day earlier, Lady A performed their hit song “Need You Now.” at CMA Fest.

The trio assured fans in their statement that new ticket information regarding the paused tour will be provided in the coming days.

