Entertainment Ladies and gentlemen, English beauty Emma Watson, her life... Entertainment Ladies and gentlemen, English beauty Emma Watson, her life and career over the years By printveela editor - August 17, 2022 2 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 10 “Harry Potter” actress Emma Watson is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the film series. (Mike Marsland/WireImage) previous Later on Image 2 of 10 “Beauty and the Beast” star Emma Watson was born on April 15, 1990 to lawyers Jacqueline Lusby and Chris Watson. (Edouard Berthelot/GC Images) previous Later on Image 3 of 10 Watson co-starred with actor Tom Felton for ten years through the “Harry Potter” movies. A strong friendship developed between the two on the set. Watson revealed that she had a childhood crush on Felton during the 2022 “20th Anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts” HBO Max special. (Dave Bennett/Getty Images) previous Later on Image 4 of 10 Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis co-star at the premiere of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” in NYC in 2011. (Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage) previous Later on Image 5 of 10 Emma Watson was 10 when she began filming the “Harry Potter” films in 2000. (Kevin Winter/ImageDirect) previous Later on Image 6 of 10 Watson starred as Belle in the 2017 live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake. The film was nominated for two Oscars and Watson was nominated for the Saturn Award for “Best Actress”. (John Phillips/Getty Images) previous Later on Image 7 of 10 Emma Watson stars in “Beauty and the Beast” opposite fellow British actor and “Downton Abbey” star Don Stevens. () previous Later on Image 8 of 10 Emma Watson stars in “Little Women” alongside Oscar winner Meryl Streep. Watson starred as Meg March in the 2019 film. (Paul Brunoz/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) previous Later on Image 9 of 10 Despite being admired worldwide, the humanitarian actress maintains a private life. She keeps her relationship with businessman boyfriend Leo Robinton out of the public eye. Here, Emma Watson is photographed at the G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council in 2019. (Mark Piasecki/Getty Images) previous Image 10 of 10 Emma Watson pictured at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleAdam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore’ Doppelganger Will Congratulates Zalatoris on PGA WinNext articleTexas Navy training plane crashes, pilot ejects safely Latest news US NEWSprintveela editor - August 17, 20220Texas Navy training plane crashes, pilot ejects safely off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 16 Here are...Read more Entertainmentprintveela editor - August 17, 20220Ladies and gentlemen, English beauty Emma Watson, her life and career over the years NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! ...Read more Sportsprintveela editor - August 17, 20220Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore’ Doppelganger Will Congratulates Zalatoris on PGA Win closer Video Comedian Adam Sandler plays a New York jeweler with...Read more Lifestyleprintveela editor - August 17, 20220A self-steering BMW cuts off oncoming traffic and kills 1 closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 16 ...Read more - Advertisement - Sportsprintveela editor - August 17, 20220Pittsburgh Pirates Rodolfo Castro suspended by MLB over viral cell phone incident Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball after his pocket cell...Read more US NEWSprintveela editor - August 17, 20220White House Economic Adviser Claims $739 Billion Inflation Relief Act ‘More Than Pays For Itself’ off Video How bad is the budget deficit these days? White House...Read more Must read US NEWSprintveela editor - August 17, 20220Texas Navy training plane crashes, pilot ejects safely off Video...Read more Entertainmentprintveela editor - August 17, 20220Ladies and gentlemen, English beauty Emma Watson, her life and career over the years NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! ...Read more - Advertisement - You might also likeRELATEDRecommended to you Entertainment ‘Empire’ actress Lindsay Pearlman’s cause of death confirmed 6 months after her death closer Video... printveela editor - August 17, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Mark Wahlberg’s kids are ‘horribly embarrassed’ by his ‘Marky Mark’ ’90s fashion closer Video... printveela editor - August 17, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment ‘Pop Idol’ Darius Campbell Danesh dies aged 41 closer Video... printveela editor - August 17, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Florence Pugh doesn’t want to ‘reduce’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ to Harry Styles sex scenes: ‘Better than that’ closer Video... printveela editor - August 17, 2022 0 Read more Related