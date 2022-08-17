NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    “Harry Potter” actress Emma Watson is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the film series. (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

  • Emma Watson at Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week
    “Beauty and the Beast” star Emma Watson was born on April 15, 1990 to lawyers Jacqueline Lusby and Chris Watson. (Edouard Berthelot/GC Images)

  • Young Emma Watson and Tom Felton
    Watson co-starred with actor Tom Felton for ten years through the “Harry Potter” movies. A strong friendship developed between the two on the set. Watson revealed that she had a childhood crush on Felton during the 2022 “20th Anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts” HBO Max special. (Dave Bennett/Getty Images)

  • Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis
    Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis co-star at the premiere of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” in NYC in 2011. (Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

  • Hermione Granger is played by Emma Watson
    Emma Watson was 10 when she began filming the “Harry Potter” films in 2000. (Kevin Winter/ImageDirect)

  • Emma Watson at the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" in 2017
    Watson starred as Belle in the 2017 live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake. The film was nominated for two Oscars and Watson was nominated for the Saturn Award for “Best Actress”. (John Phillips/Getty Images)

  • British actor Don Stevens and Emma Watson
    Emma Watson stars in “Beauty and the Beast” opposite fellow British actor and “Downton Abbey” star Don Stevens. ()

  • Emma Watson at the "Little Women" premiere
    Emma Watson stars in “Little Women” alongside Oscar winner Meryl Streep. Watson starred as Meg March in the 2019 film. (Paul Brunoz/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • Emma Watson in 2019
    Despite being admired worldwide, the humanitarian actress maintains a private life. She keeps her relationship with businessman boyfriend Leo Robinton out of the public eye. Here, Emma Watson is photographed at the G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council in 2019. (Mark Piasecki/Getty Images)

  • Emma Watson at the 2022 BAFTAS
    Emma Watson pictured at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)