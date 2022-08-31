Lacrosse-star-turned-WR Jared Bernhardt makes Atlanta Falcons’ 53-man roster

Former University of Maryland lacrosse star and undrafted NFL rookie Jared Bernhardt has officially made the cut and will be on the Atlanta Falcons’ 53-man roster.

Franchise announced its initial 53-man roster On Tuesday, that included the 24-year-old wide receiver.

Bernhard flashed athleticism in training camp for the Falcons, catching five passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s three preseason games. His 21-yard touchdown grab with 1:30 left in the team’s preseason opener on Aug. 12 against the Detroit Lions was the game-winning score and helped the Falcons to a 27-23 victory. The play came on fourth-and-9, in which Bernhardt made good on rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder scrambling out of the pocket.

Ridder was frustrated as the play failed when a receiver to his left, who was targeting a fade pass, got jammed at the line of scrimmage. Bernhardt (6-1, 195) sprinted into the end zone and stepped in front of the defender to provide an alternate target.

“I didn’t know it was a lacrosse move,” Bernhardt said of the touchdown. “Just trying to compete and get the ball. That’s my job. Get open and catch the ball. I’m just trying to do my job.”

Bernhard finished his lacrosse career at Maryland as the program’s all-time leader in points (290), goals (202), single-season points (99), single-season goals (71), and goals in a single NCAA Tournament (18). and points in a single NCAA Tournament (24). He is the winner of the 2021 Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the most outstanding NCAA men’s and women’s lacrosse players.

Last year, with his lacrosse eligibility complete, he played his only season of college football as a grad student — and was a quarterback option. He led Ferris State to an undefeated season (14-0) and a Division II national championship. In the title-game blowout of Valdosta State, he rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns and didn’t throw a single pass.

In 10 games for the Bulldogs, Bernhard completed 70.7% of his passes for 1,322 yards with 11 touchdowns against five interceptions. He ran for 1,421 yards with 26 rushing scores.

Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET is the deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters from 80 players to 53, the number of teams that will play the season. Roster construction in the NFL will continue to be in flux for the next few days as teams look to bolster their clubs with waiver claims and free agent signings from several hundred players released Tuesday.

Bernhardt isn’t the first former lacrosse star looking to carve out a career in the NFL. Most recently, Chris Hogan played 10 seasons in the league for the Bills, Patriots, Panthers, Jets and Saints after starring in lacrosse at Penn State.

