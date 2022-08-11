New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Friday marked 19 years since Laci Peterson disappeared from the Modesto, Calif., home she shared with her husband, Scott.

Nearly two decades later, Lacy’s remains – and those of the couple’s unborn son, Connor – have been found, and Scott is in prison for their deaths. Earlier this month, after years of battling the courts over the terms of his prison sentence — he was sentenced to death nearly 17 years ago — a California judge re-sentenced Scott Peterson to life in prison without parole.

Here’s a look at the key moments in the case that rocked Modesto and the rest of the country.

LACI disappears

Lacy Peterson was eight months pregnant when she was reported missing by her husband, Scott Peterson, on December 24, 2002. Scott claimed he returned from a fishing trip to Berkeley Marina to find Lacy, 27, gone.

Over the next few weeks, authorities searched for Lacy along the waters near Berkeley Marina. They eventually turned their attention to possible foul play and Scott’s possible involvement. On January 3, 2003, investigators announced that they were seeking the public’s help in confirming the whereabouts of Scott Peterson at the time of Laci’s disappearance.

In late January, a woman named Amber Frey revealed that she had been involved in an extramarital affair with Scott Peterson, which he later admitted. Frey also said Peterson told her his wife was dead.

The case turns to murder; Scott Peterson arrested

Authorities announced on March 3, 2003 that Laci Peterson was the victim of a homicide.

In April 2003, the remains of Lacy and Connor were found in San Francisco Bay. Scott Peterson was arrested and charged with murder a few days later. At the time of his arrest, Peterson was carrying his brother’s passport and a large amount of cash.

Investigators said that on Christmas Eve, Peterson dumped the bodies from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay, where they surfaced months later.

And in the weeks after her disappearance, but before the body washed ashore, he sold his wife’s car, considered selling their house and turned the baby’s nursery into a storage room.

Scott eventually pleaded not guilty.

Scott Peterson sentenced to death; Sentenced again a decade and a half later

Peterson was convicted in 2004 of first-degree murder in the death of his wife and second-degree murder of their unborn child. He was sentenced to death in 2005.

But a few years later, in August 2020, the California Supreme Court overturned his 2005 death sentence, citing “significant errors” in jury selection.

The judge said the trial judge “made a series of clear and significant errors in jury selection that, in accordance with longstanding United States Supreme Court precedent, undermined Peterson’s right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase.”

This agrees with his argument that potential jurors have been improperly dismissed from the jury pool after saying they personally disagree with the death penalty but are willing to follow the law and impose it.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office later announced that it would end its efforts to reinstate the death penalty. The DA said the decision was made in consultation with Laci Peterson’s family.

He was moved to the Stanislaus County Jail after officials decided not to seek the death penalty again. Prior to that, he was in San Quentin State Prison, California’s home of the death penalty, since he was executed in March 2005.

Peterson was sentenced in December 2021 to life in prison without parole.

During an emotional hearing announcing the re-sentencing, Lacy’s mother, Sharon Rocha, addressed Peterson directly as he was handcuffed in a red and orange prison uniform.

“I still feel the pain every day 19 years later,” she said. And for what reason? There was no reason other than you didn’t want it anymore. You didn’t want the baby or the responsibility. father You’re a coward.”

“I have dreams about her,” she added of her daughter, who was 27 and eight months pregnant when the couple planned to name her Connor when she was killed. “And sometimes I wake up, I cry because it’s so real and I know I’ll never see her again.”

She also imagines what Connor would be like if he had lived, at the age of 18.

