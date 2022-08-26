New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

In an op-ed on Friday, the Los Angeles Times editorial board celebrated California’s “remarkable” move to require all new vehicles in the state to be electric by 2035 but declared it was “not aggressive enough to address the climate crisis.” ”

California regulators voted Thursday to move forward with an ambitious goal to phase out gasoline-powered automobiles and curb carbon emissions through the nation’s most populous state.

LA Paper Editorial published The headline, “Yes! California just banned sales of new gas cars. It’s a big deal,” praised the California Air Resources Board’s decision, which came two years after Gov. Gavin Newsom first directed regulators to consider such a policy.

California board moves to ban gas-powered cars in favor of electric vehicles by 2035

If the goal is met, California will cut emissions from cars in half by 2040. California will be able to drive and buy gas-powered vehicles after 2035, but no new models will be sold in the state after that.

“It’s hard to overstate the importance of California’s move this week to end sales of new gas-powered cars,” the editorial board wrote. “This is a defining moment for a state that has been shaped for decades, often negatively, by automobiles and the health-damaging pollution they generate.”

The liberal newspaper called the move “necessary” because the Golden State has “the worst smog in the nation” and to help combat the effects of climate change.

“A phase-out of gas-powered cars is expected to reduce planet-warming and smog-causing emissions over the next two decades, prevent more than 1,200 early deaths from air pollution, and bring the greatest health benefits to people living near freeways and other transportation hubs. -including income communities. The plan will bring economic benefits to consumers in the form of green jobs and savings, which will save thousands of dollars on the operation, maintenance and repair of zero-emission car models compared to the cost of internal combustion models,” the editorial board wrote.

“The plan also includes minimum vehicle range, charging and battery durability requirements, which will help protect buyers’ investments. And it will have far-reaching implications, as many other states that follow California’s emissions standards are expected to adopt it,” the Times editorial continued. “This action also comes at an opportune moment for the auto industry, as many carmakers have already concluded that zero-emission vehicles are the future.”

While appreciating the decision, the LA paper felt more work needed to be done.

“While the vote to ban the sale of gas cars is a notable step, it is not aggressive enough to match the serious and growing climate crisis, and California will not reduce vehicle pollution quickly enough to meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030. And environmental justice provisions that encourage manufacturers to make electric cars more affordable for low-income Californians would be stronger if they were mandated. Regulators should revisit and strengthen these rules in the future,” the editorial board wrote. “But, first, let’s celebrate this moment in history, when the state that pioneered car culture turned on a new path that left fossil-fueled cars in the dust.”

