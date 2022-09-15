New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is accusing the California Attorney General of illegally notifying Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patty Giggans of search warrants at his home by other county officials.

Villanueva told Fox News Digital that Kuehl “gave her access to the warrant,” which he called “concerning and sad.”

He added that the sheriff’s department “took appropriate action” to investigate Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Kuehl, who held a press conference outside her home after deputies went inside, told Fox 11 in Los Angeles on-camera that L.A. County Inspector General Max Huntsman and an unnamed attorney representing the county told her about the warrant.

Kuehl called the search a “bogus non-investigation” and later claimed it was a “thug” attempt to intimidate her while denying any wrongdoing.

The warrant is linked to a public corruption probe.

In a letter to Attorney General Rob Bonta, Villanueva accused Kuehl and Giggs of “unlawfully alerting” the officers who alerted them to the warrant.

“I do not need to explain the alleged criminal, administrative and ethical laws that were broken by Mr. Huntsman and an unknown individual currently employed by County Counsel,” Villanueva wrote. “We are confident that phone records will soon reveal any text messages received by Ms. Kuehl and Ms. Giggins that illegally alerted them to the search warrant, as well as the motive behind their actions.”

The sheriff asked Bonta to open an investigation into possible criminal violations of “interfering with a criminal investigation.”

“The illegal acts committed by Mr. Huntsman and the County Council potentially involved the integrity of this criminal investigation, but were not limited to concealing or destroying evidence,” he wrote.

Kuehl responded to the search of her home in a lengthy statement on Twitter Wednesday night, reiterating what she had previously told reporters that she had committed no crime and that the sheriff’s department was out of control.

“As a County Supervisor, I have done everything possible to bring proper oversight and oversight to the LA County Sheriff’s Department, a department that has become increasingly disorganized and troubled under the current @LACoSheriff, Alex Villanueva,” she wrote. “Make no mistake. Today’s search warrant is not motivated by a desire to get to the bottom of Metro’s contract from 7 years ago. I was never involved in the process by which this contract was awarded, and I know it first hand. Invite to Metro’s press conference announcing it.”

She insisted that the basis for the “suspicious” search warrant would be investigated.

“The incursion into my home this morning by deputies wearing bulletproof vests and tactical gear was an attempt to harass, intimidate and retaliate against a public figure who is an outspoken critic of Alex Villanueva,” she added.

