Editor’s Note: The following column first appeared City Journal.

The Los Angeles Unified School District adopted a radical gender-theory curriculum that instructed teachers to work toward “breaking down the gender binary,” teaching their classrooms “throughout the school year” to experiment with and embrace gendered pronouns such as “they,” “gee,” and “tree.” “Trans-Affirmative” Programming to Queer”.

I obtained publicly accessible documents from Los Angeles Unified that illustrate how mainstream gender ideology has become in the nation’s second-largest school district. Beginning in 2020, the district’s Department of Human Relations, Diversity and Equity created an infrastructure to translate foundational tenets of academic queer theory into K-12 pedagogy. Programming includes a wide range of conferences, presentations, curriculum, teacher-training programs, adult-run “gender and sexuality” clubs, and school-sponsored protests.

At a week-long conference last fall titled “Standing With LGBTQ+ Students, Staff and Families,” organizers held workshops with presentations on “breaking the.” [gender] binary,” offering children “free gender-affirming clothing,” understanding “what your queer middle school wants you to know,” and producing “counter-narratives against the master narrative of mainstream white cis-heteropatriarchy society.”

The narrative follows standard academic slapstick: white, cisgender, heterosexual men built an oppressive social structure, divided the world into a false binary of male and female, and used this myth to oppress racial and sexual minorities. Religion is also a system of oppression. During the conference, the district highlighted how teachers can “respond to religious objections” to gender ideology and promoted materials on how students can be “Muslim and trans.”

In another training program titled “Queering Culture & Race,” the Office of Human Relations, Diversity and Equity encouraged teachers to take the principle of intersectionality, a key tenet of critical race theory, and apply it to the classroom.

First, administrators asked teachers to identify themselves by race, gender, and sexual orientation and to consider their position on the identity hierarchy. The district then encouraged teachers to “avoid gender expressions” in the classroom, including “boys and girls” and “ladies and gentlemen,” which, according to queer theory, are remnants of an oppressive gender binary.

Administrators warned teachers that they would have to work against the families of their minority students, especially the families of black students. “The Black community often has rigid and traditional views of sexual orientation and gender expression,” the presenters noted. “Black LGBTQ youth experience homophobia and transphobia from their family communities.”

Finally, Los Angeles Unified has gone all-in on “trans-affirmation” programming. The Department of Human Relations, Diversity and Equity has flooded the district with instructional materials, including videos from the consulting firm Voke Kindergarten, encouraging 5-year-olds to experiment with gender pronouns like “they,” “ze,” and more. and embracing nonbinary gender identities that are “tree” and “make you feel good.” The district requires teachers to use the student’s desired name and pronoun and to keep the student’s gender identity a secret from parents if the student so chooses.

In other words, Los Angeles Public Schools can facilitate the transition of a child from one gender to another without notifying parents. And the district is far from neutral: it actively celebrates gender identities such as “pansexual,” “sexually fluid,” “queer,” “same-gender-friendly” and “asexual” and “transgender.” “genderqueer,” “agender,” “bigender,” “gender nonconforming,” “gender expansive,” “gender fluid,” and “two-spirit.”

The problem with creating a culture of “trans-affirmation” is clear. In one of the district’s own materials, “Mental Health Among Transgender Youth,” the Department of Human Relations, Diversity and Equity cited a survey by Mental Health America of transgender youth ages 11 to 17. Screened for mental health problems, 93 percent were at risk for psychosis, 91 percent exhibited signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, 90 percent used drugs and alcohol, 90 percent experienced moderate to severe anxiety, and 95 percent experienced moderate to severe depression. Additionally, according to a Trevor Project study, 71 percent of transgender youth suffer from eating disorders, with the ratio even higher for female-to-male transgender children.

These numbers are deeply worrying. But instead of intelligently assessing these risks and trying to mitigate them, Los Angeles Unified has embraced a year-long program that glamorizes transgender identity and promotes an uncritical “trans-affirmation” culture in the classroom. In fact, providing a safe environment for minority groups and ensuring the basic dignity of all children regardless of their sexuality is a noble goal for schools. But Los Angeles Unified’s program goes further, promoting the most extreme strains of transgender ideology, which almost certainly contributes to the “social contagion” effect that Abigail Schrier and others have documented.

The Los Angeles Unified School District oversees the educational lives of 600,000 children, most of whom are ethnic minorities from poor families. The implicit cynicism of the district’s gender-ideological programming is painful: highly educated, well-paid bureaucrats promoting fashionable educational programs that do nothing to give these children a basic education or help them climb the economic and social ladder. This leaves them confused, fatalistic and resentful – bureaucrats keep collecting their paychecks.