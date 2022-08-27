New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Authorities have arrested and charged a North Hollywood man for beating a 14-month-old baby.

Cesar Daniel Cabrera Jr., 20, is charged with assault causing the child to become comatose or paralyzed and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily harm, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

“The physical abuse this little boy endured is appalling. It is unconscionable that the alleged perpetrator is the boy’s father,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. “The harm caused in this case warrants the filing of special charges. My office is committed to holding the abuser accountable and protecting our children.”

The charges also include special charges of abuse of a child under the age of 5 and aggravated assault while out on bail.

A police report said the 14-month-old boy suffered brain and head injuries from the alleged abuse. Cabrera, his biological father, confessed to the crime in an interview with police.

The alleged assault happened March 22, while Cabrera was out on bail for a separate crime, court documents show.

He posted bond the day of the alleged crime and is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 13, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is actively investigating this incident.