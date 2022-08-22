La Liga Lewandowski scores twice as Barca crush society

Robert Lewandowski scored twice Barcelona won 4:1 Real Societytheir first win of the La Liga season.

Ansu Fati, a Spanish teenager who has struggled to recover from a series of knee surgeries over the past two years, came off the bench in the second half to lead the game with two assists and a goal.

Lewandowski opened the scoring in the first minute with a strike from Alejandro Balde’s excellent cross in the box. But Alexander Isak equalized five minutes after David Silva’s pass.

Barcelona struggled to break the stalemate until manager Xavi sent former Leeds player Rafinha and Fati in the 64th minute, both proving to be crucial to the visitors’ success.

First, Fati helped Ousmane Dembele with a brilliant heel pass after Rafinha’s excellent play. Tan Fati was part of a great team that helped Lewandowski in the third run.

Lewandowski returned the favor 10 minutes later, allowing the 19-year-old to score the fourth goal of Barça’s career and score points.

VillarrealGoalkeeper Geronimo Rulli made a series of brilliant saves to miss Atletico Madrid and helped his team win 2-0 away with goals from Yeremi Pinault and Gerard Moreno.

Rulli made outstanding saves, preventing three clear goalscoring opportunities for Atlético and at least three more key blocks during the game in which both sides created several chances.

After a strong start to the new campaign last Monday with a 3-0 win over Getafe, Atlético have been a constant threat in the box with Alvaro Morata and João Felix. looks ready to jump. Morata almost scored the beauty when he delivered a thunderous blow from inside the zone that Rulli stopped.

Quick guide La Liga results Show Real Sociedad 1:4 Barcelona, ​​Atletico 0:2 Villarreal, Bilbao 1:0 Valencia, Celta Vigo 1:4 Real Madrid, Mallorca 1:2 Real Betis, Osasuna 2:0 Cadiz, Sevilla 1:1 Valladolid, Espanyol 0 -2 Vallecano Ray Monday: Elche – Almeria, Girona – Getafe

For last year’s Champions League semi-finalists, Moreno’s effort was canceled in the 33rd minute when the striker touched the ball with his right hand in an attempt to control a rebound in the penalty area after his first attempt had bounced off the crossbar. .

Rulli stopped the match in the 70th minute when he deflected what looked like a definite goal from Matheus Cunha with a reflex movement of one hand from close range. Already in the next draw, the catastrophic mistake of Nahuel Molina when trying to kick the ball gave an excellent opportunity for Pino, who managed to control the ball in the penalty area and roll it past Jan Oblak.

Six minutes later, Rulli made another stunning stop to prevent Yannick Carrasco’s equalizing header from close range. Molina’s debut in front of the fans of his new club was unforgettable as he was sent off with a straight red card for a serious foul on Alex Baena. With 10 men left at Atlético, Villarreal scored their second goal in stoppage time thanks to Moreno in a quick counter-attack.

In another Sunday game Athletic Bilbao beat Valencia 1-0 thanks to a strike by Alex Berenguer in the 42nd minute.