type here...
Sports FOOTBALL La Liga Benzema scores late for Madrid, Barça thrash...
SportsFOOTBALL

La Liga Benzema scores late for Madrid, Barça thrash Valladolid

By printveela editor

-

2
0
- Advertisment -


Karim Benzema scored twice in the final minutes to secure Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over Espanyol on Sunday as the champions came too late to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring early in the first half with a brilliant pass to Aurelien Chuameni, but Joselu equalized with Espanyol after a rebound just before half-time.

European review: Neymar penalty saves PSG in home draw against Monaco

Read more

The hosts looked more likely to break through in the second half, but with two minutes left, Rodrigo found Benzema at the far post with an accurate cross and the French striker returned the lead to Real Madrid.

In stoppage time, Espanyol goalkeeper Benjamin Leconte brought down Dani Ceballos on the edge of the penalty area and was given a direct red card after seeing VAR. As defender Leandro Cabrera picked up the gloves, Benzema took charge of the free-kick, pushing it into the bottom corner and scoring points.

Earlier, Robert Lewandowski scored his second double in a row. Barcelona flew by Real Valladolid with a comfortable 4-0 win in La Liga at Camp Nou.

Barça were finally able to deploy defender Jules Cundet, the French international who missed the first two games of the season, while Barcelona were unable to sign him as they struggled to comply with La Liga’s financial fair play rules. Kunde played from the start and showed good results as Barça dominated and didn’t give Valladolid a chance.

Robert Lewandowski scores the ball in Barcelona’s first match against Real Valladolid. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele closed in on Barcelona, ​​hitting the post early. But it didn’t take long for the hosts to open the scoring: Lewandowski fired from close range after Rafinha’s perfect cross to the far post in the 24th minute.

Barcelona extended their lead just before half-time with Pedri, who fired a shot into the top left corner after a great pass from Dembele from the right touchline. Lewandowski scored the third goal for Barça in the 65th minute with a brilliant heel strike that deflected a defender before beating goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

The Poland striker had a great opportunity to score a hat-trick in stoppage time, but Masip made a great stop to block the shot from close range. Sergi Roberto, however, was in the right place to strike back.

“It was a complete game, but far from perfect,” Barça coach Javi Hernandez told Dazn. “In the end we gave them too many chances, you can’t relax in this game. Even 3-0 [ahead] we have to keep pushing, but we are happy. I can’t ask them for more effort than they did.”

In another Sunday match in Spain Villarreal lost their first points of the season after a goalless draw on Getafe.

  • Sid Lowe is taking a well deserved break. Every Sunday evening we will receive reports and summaries of events from Spain.

Previous articleMLB Power Rankings: LA Dodgers look unbeatable in September as they look to break club record
Next articleFmr Israeli UN Amb.: US Weakness With Iran Deal Could See Israel ‘Closer’ With Arab Neighbors

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Maryland student arrested over social media threats to blow up high school teacher’s house: Police

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 28 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Fmr Israeli UN Amb.: US Weakness With Iran Deal Could See Israel ‘Closer’ With Arab Neighbors

closer Video Former senior adviser to Trump's Israeli ambassador slams 'terrible' Iran...
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

La Liga Benzema scores late for Madrid, Barça thrash Valladolid

Karim Benzema scored twice in the final minutes to secure Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Espanyol on Sunday...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

MLB Power Rankings: LA Dodgers look unbeatable in September as they look to break club record

With an 88-38 record entering Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers were 7½ games better than the second-best team...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Goat gets caught in Alabama deputy’s vehicle while eating papers

off Video Goat Eating Deputy's Paperwork A hungry goat climbs into a...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Trey Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers has to field a hard ground ball in the middle of an interview at a game

In a way, it's surprising that the MLBPA agreed to mic'd-up, in-game interviews during the regular season. ...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Stoke Sunderland ‘extremely disappointed’ with Neal move

Stoke have announced the appointment of Alex Neil...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle. Saint-Maximin draw from the summer

Despite all the £200m these teams have acquired...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Buruk reboot causes furor over Fenerbahce shirts

BUTAfter their worst Super League finish of 13th,...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Cooper criticizes Richarlison’s ball juggling antics

Steve Cooper was deeply unimpressed by Richarlison's juggling...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News