La Liga Benzema scores late for Madrid, Barça thrash Valladolid

Karim Benzema scored twice in the final minutes to secure Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over Espanyol on Sunday as the champions came too late to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring early in the first half with a brilliant pass to Aurelien Chuameni, but Joselu equalized with Espanyol after a rebound just before half-time.

The hosts looked more likely to break through in the second half, but with two minutes left, Rodrigo found Benzema at the far post with an accurate cross and the French striker returned the lead to Real Madrid.

In stoppage time, Espanyol goalkeeper Benjamin Leconte brought down Dani Ceballos on the edge of the penalty area and was given a direct red card after seeing VAR. As defender Leandro Cabrera picked up the gloves, Benzema took charge of the free-kick, pushing it into the bottom corner and scoring points.

Earlier, Robert Lewandowski scored his second double in a row. Barcelona flew by Real Valladolid with a comfortable 4-0 win in La Liga at Camp Nou.

Barça were finally able to deploy defender Jules Cundet, the French international who missed the first two games of the season, while Barcelona were unable to sign him as they struggled to comply with La Liga’s financial fair play rules. Kunde played from the start and showed good results as Barça dominated and didn’t give Valladolid a chance.

Robert Lewandowski scores the ball in Barcelona’s first match against Real Valladolid. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele closed in on Barcelona, ​​hitting the post early. But it didn’t take long for the hosts to open the scoring: Lewandowski fired from close range after Rafinha’s perfect cross to the far post in the 24th minute.

Barcelona extended their lead just before half-time with Pedri, who fired a shot into the top left corner after a great pass from Dembele from the right touchline. Lewandowski scored the third goal for Barça in the 65th minute with a brilliant heel strike that deflected a defender before beating goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

The Poland striker had a great opportunity to score a hat-trick in stoppage time, but Masip made a great stop to block the shot from close range. Sergi Roberto, however, was in the right place to strike back.

“It was a complete game, but far from perfect,” Barça coach Javi Hernandez told Dazn. “In the end we gave them too many chances, you can’t relax in this game. Even 3-0 [ahead] we have to keep pushing, but we are happy. I can’t ask them for more effort than they did.”

In another Sunday match in Spain Villarreal lost their first points of the season after a goalless draw on Getafe.