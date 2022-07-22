type here...
La Liga Barcelona sold another 15% of TV rights...
SportsFOOTBALL

La Liga Barcelona sold another 15% of TV rights to the company

By printveela editor

Barcelona have sold another 15% of their La Liga television rights to an American investment company to free up funds that will bolster their position in the transfer market.

club announced on Friday, “additional investment” from Sixth Street, which bought 10% of Barcelona’s La Liga television rights for the next 25 years at the end of June.

When Barcelona confirmed The deal, they said, will generate a total capital gain of €267m (£227m) this season and that Sixth Street will initially invest €207.5m. Financial details of the latest arrangement were not released, but the club stated: “In total, Sixth Street will receive 25% of the club’s television rights in La Liga for the next 25 years.”

The club is struggling with serious financial problems, with President Joan Laporta last August revealing a €1.35bn debt and player salaries accounting for 103% of all revenue.

However, the club is taking significant steps to strengthen its squad after finishing second behind Real Madrid last season and being knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage.

They signed Robert Lewandowski, Rafinha and Pablo Torre for a total of £91.6m, brought in Andreas Christensen and Frank Kessy for free and continue to harass players.

They are competing with Chelsea for Sevilla defender Jules Kunde, which will cost around £55m, and are looking to sign two other defenders, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso from Chelsea. They also have an interest in Manchester City’s Bernard Silva.

Frenkie de Jong, who was told he could join Manchester United, is owed around £17m in deferred wages.

Laporta said on Friday: “We continue to move forward with our strategy and are delighted to have entered into this additional agreement with Sixth Street, providing us with a significant capital increase.”

In May, Sixth Street secured a €360m deal with Real Madrid to develop a new business at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. In February, Barcelona secured a £236m deal with Spotify for ownership of the refurbished Camp Nou stadium and shirt sponsorship.

