New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The parents of a 14-year-old girl killed by Los Angeles police last year at a clothing store have filed a lawsuit against the department and the officer whose rifle bullet pierced a dressing room wall.

Valentina Orellana Peralta and her mother were shopping for Christmas clothes at the Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighborhood on Dec. 23. They were inside the dressing room when they heard shouting and Orellana Peralta locked the door.

Elsewhere in the store, 24-year-old Danielle Elena Lopez was misbehaving and putting on a bike lock. He brutally attacked two women, including one who fell to the ground and dragged her by her legs through the aisles of the store as she tried to crawl away.

A 14-year-old girl was killed by a lapped bullet in a Burlington coat factory dressing room.

After the 911 calls, Los Angeles police walked through the store on a body-camera video show. Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr., wielding a rifle, pushed to the front of the pack despite other officers repeatedly yelling “slow down” and “slow it down.”

According to video footage, officers saw a woman on the floor covered in blood and Lopez crawling across the street. “Stop! Stop!” Another officer yelled before Jones fired three shots.

One of the bullets went through the dressing room wall and killed Orellana Peralta, who was being held by her mother, Soledad Peralta. Peralta “felt her daughter’s body go limp and watched helplessly as her daughter died while still in her arms,” ​​the lawsuit states.

Police ordered Peralta to leave the dressing room and wait for “what seemed like an eternity,” according to the lawsuit. She was not told that her daughter had died.

California mother says daughter ‘died in my arms’ after police accidentally shot her at LA clothing store

Her family, who left Chile to escape violence and injustice in search of a better life in the US, remembers Orellana Peralta as a happy teenager with lots of friends who loved sports, loved animals and excelled in school.

Her father, Juan Pablo Orellana Llarenas, and Peralta allege that the LAPD failed to adequately train and supervise responding officers and “created an environment that permitted this shooting,” the lawsuit states.

“Filing this lawsuit is the first step for Soledad and Juan Pablo to seek the transparency and justice that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has sought after the fatal shooting of their daughter, Valentina,” the family’s attorney, Rahul Ravipudi, said in a statement. tuesday

Ravipudi added: “It is his greatest hope that those responsible for her death will be held accountable and LAPD policies, practices and standards for the use of deadly force will be changed, which will prevent another senseless tragedy at the hands of law enforcement.”

Lopez was also shot dead by police. An autopsy report revealed that he was on methamphetamine at the time of his death.

The lawsuit, filed July 14 in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges wrongful death and negligence as well as negligent infliction of emotional distress and seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages. In addition to the LAPD and Jones, the lawsuit also names the city of Los Angeles and Burlington Stores Inc. They are named as defendants.

Groups demand arrest of LAPD officer who allegedly shot and killed 14-year-old boy

The LAPD declined to comment Tuesday, and it was not immediately clear whether Jones had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The city attorney’s office said it is reviewing the complaint and that Burlington Stores Inc. There was no immediate response to a request for comment.

The California Department of Justice is investigating the shooting, as is the LAPD.