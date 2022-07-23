New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Alyssa Blair, Democratic Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon’s chief deputy who spearheaded his juvenile justice directive, is stepping down.

She told Fox News Digital Friday that she will take a position as director of policy and special projects for the Community Based Public Safety Collective, a national progressive neighborhood-oriented public safety think tank.

“[It] There is an organization that helps train and manage and has contracts with various cities across the country to demonstrate public safety that has a complementary strategy for enforcing public safety laws,” she said. More reliable messengers and community members stop violence in their own communities.”

She said it was modeled after the Newark Community Street Team in New Jersey, which helped reduce homicides there by 50% in three years.

California murderer rearrested on gun, DUI charges after car chase after 6 years of 50-year sentence

“This is the next step in my career,” she said. “Still great with George Gascon. Not being pushed out as rumored.”

Her departure comes at a time of turmoil for Gascon, which is facing recall efforts and lost another adviser, Alex Bastian, last month. He told Fox News Digital in June that he was leaving to become CEO of the Hotel Council of San Francisco.

Los Angeles DA George Gascon loses top aide as recall effort gains steam

Gascon is also involved in a California Supreme Court battle with the union representing his deputy DA.

District attorneys have also faced backlash from critics over cases Blair helped lead.

“Ms. Blair has never understood the responsibilities of a prosecutor – to seek justice, protect the public and uphold the law,” Kathy Cady, a former prosecutor and now victims’ advocate, told Fox News Digital Friday. “She is responsible for the release of many gang murderers in the community.”

A day earlier, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told Fox News Digital that the subject of one of those cases, a convicted murderer, was arrested on 11 new charges after he fell asleep behind the wheel of a car in the middle of the street.

Andrew Catchu, the murderer, wound up in jail Wednesday night after getting out of his car, under the influence of drugs, before fleeing from deputies who woke him up. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said he crashed the car, fled again on foot and was eventually apprehended after digging out a gun.

A judge ordered Kachu’s release in November after Blair refused to present evidence at a hearing to determine whether he should be kept in custody beyond his teenage years, Fox News Digital reported at the time.

Blair said Friday that she did not request Kachu’s immediate release, even though the judge ordered it.

“Mr Kachu could still be in custody if the judge had ordered A [Division of Juvenile Justice] referral,” she said. “The judge chose not to.”

In that scenario, Kachu could have been kept in the juvenile detention center until July 30, 2023, she said.

Cady claims Blair played a similar role in the release of Victor Bibiano, who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a double homicide in 2009 when he was 17. He was released in 2021 and later convicted. A homeless man was killed in April.

“Her willful actions have endangered the public and devastated victims and their families,” said Cady, who represents the family of Cachu’s victim, Louis Amela, 41.

Blair said her actions were based on her sincere beliefs and said in a separate written statement that some crime victims had told her they supported the lenient sentences imposed on their attackers.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“When you’re in this field and when you’re in this space, you do research, you read, you have anecdotes, you have cases, and you make decisions about how you feel about something,” she told Fox News Digital. On Friday, she added that she was speaking for herself and not on behalf of Gascon’s office.

“I make the decision that I do not believe that children should be transferred to adult courts – and this is supported by my experience, my research, racial disparities, etc. This is my firm decision.”

Her last day is July 29, she said. Gascon’s office declined to comment on Blair’s departure.