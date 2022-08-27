New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was arrested Friday night on suspicion of drunken driving.

A deputy crashed a marked SUV in the Santa Clarita area Friday night and was not in the car after the collision, but the deputy was located by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to Fox 11.

The deputy was arrested for driving while intoxicated and has been relieved of duty, according to the department.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials have not released the deputy’s name.

Authorities are investigating the incident.