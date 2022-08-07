New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 29-year-old bank executive from Los Angeles has been identified as the third person killed by lightning in Washington, DC, last week.

“Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” City National Bank said in a statement on the death of employee Brooks Lambertson, the LA Times reported. “His sudden loss is devastating to all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers from across the country.”

Lambertson was killed Thursday evening while in the nation’s capital on a business trip, the LA Times reported. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, a Wisconsin couple celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary, were also killed in the attack.

Lambertson was vice president of City National Bank, the LA Times reported, and managed sponsorships for the bank over the past three years. He previously worked for the LA Clippers.

Third victim killed by lightning near White House

DC Fire and EMS responded to a report of a lightning strike in the middle of Lafayette Park near the White House around 6:52 p.m. local time Thursday.

Lightning strikes near the White House

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo previously told Fox News that officers from the US Secret Service uniformed division and the US Park Police witnessed the strike and immediately began aiding the victims.

“We are saddened by the loss of life in Lafayette Park due to lightning strikes,” White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said in a statement about the deaths. “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives.”