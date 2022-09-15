New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Giants rookie Kevon Thibodeaux had to watch his team’s upset win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 from the sidelines.

This week, the fourth overall pick from April’s NFL draft is confident he will make his regular-season debut against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL in the team’s second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which sidelined him.

But he said he was “much better” than last week, which he hopes will suit him and the team.

“We’re getting closer,” he told reporters Thursday. “Like I said, trying not to look too far ahead. What about today? I lost track of time. Today is Thursday, so we still have Friday, Saturday. But yeah, I’m really confident this Sunday.

“We want to cross our T’s and dot our I’s before I get back out there.”

The Giants are taking care with 16 weeks left to play in the NFL season. At 100% healthy, adding Thibodeaux to the Giants defense makes him a wanted man on the field.

Thibodeaux said he’s been working on team drills during a little practice this week and “getting my flow back.” He wants to play on Sunday and says it’s his call, though he’ll have to tell the training staff for sure.

He also wears a knee brace.

“I think it’s really just, it’s not even really a brace,” he explained. “Brace, you get comfortable with that fast, but I think it’s the unknown. I’m confident I won’t have that cloud over my head when I’m playing.”

The Giants are also without Aziz Ozulari, who was expected to play opposite Thibodeaux at outside linebacker for years to come. Ozulari is suffering from a calf injury. Ozulari totaled eight sacks in his rookie season last year.

Both edge rushers were considered limited practice participants on Thursday’s injury report.

If Thibodeaux continues to progress and keeps his pads on Sunday, he knows the severity level will be a ceiling, injury or not.

“It’s going to be exciting. It’s been a long time,” he said. “It was an eventful year and, yes, it was incredible to be there.”