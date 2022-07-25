New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LeBron James’ Lakers wish list might be a little short.

NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported this afternoon that Kyrie Irving doesn’t want to be shipped out of Brooklyn and intends to play with the Nets for at least next season, although no definitive decision has yet been made. .

For much of the offseason, Irving was widely assumed to be on his way out of Brooklyn, with the Lakers considered a popular destination for the point guard’s services. Those rumors only intensified this morning when Kevin Durant, who was linked to the Boston Celtics, requested a trade after the Nets’ disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

Regardless of Durant’s whereabouts, Irving wants to stay in Brooklyn.

“Kyrie Irving opted out (of his contract) with the full intention of playing next season as a Brooklyn Net,” Charania said. The Pat McAfee Show. “From everything I’ve been told, in his mind, he’s going to play a lot of ways next year in Brooklyn with or without Kevin Durant.”

Regardless of whether Durant is traded or not, Kyrie’s preference for being in net shouldn’t change much from Brooklyn’s perspective. In the pair’s three seasons together since joining the Nets, Irving and Durant have shared the court just 57 times.

Charania further discussed Irving’s selection decision and his desire to stay with Brooklyn, telling Pat McAfee: “He’s going to make the best decision for himself and Kevin Durant, on the other hand, is obviously making his decision as well.

“But from everything I’ve been told, Kyrie Irving has made his intention that he wants to play next season in Brooklyn and be an unrestricted free agent next summer.”

In June, Irving picked up a one-year player extension that will pay him $36.5 million for the upcoming season. And despite his desire to stay in Brooklyn, that won’t prevent the organization from sending him packing.

“If Brooklyn can find a deal for Kevin Durant before the season, can they pivot and move Kyrie Irving? Sure. Anything is possible, Charania said. “The price tag on such a move could be a first-round pick or multiple first-round pick-type assets.

“I don’t think they’re just going to give away Kyrie Irving for a second rounder.”

Did you hear that, Lakers?