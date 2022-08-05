New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kylie Jenner Clap after being accused of skipping “proper sanitation protocols” while inside Milan, Italy, She is testing products for her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kevin James Bennett, a cosmetic developer, took to Instagram on Thursday to publicly call out Jenner for not following protocols. A socialist Originally uploaded Many pictures of her in a white coat, mixing different make-up products, without gloves or a hair net.

“I’m a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job,” he wrote in his lengthy caption. “I had very short hair, and I was never allowed in the lab or on the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask… and disposable gloves.”

He continued: “Kylie is making her followers think she’s creating cosmetics. And what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) would let her stage this photo-op – in their lab and on the manufacturing floor – without proper hygiene. Protocols. I want to make sure my clients never work with them. So I need a name.”

Kylie Jenner shared a sneak peek of son and daughter Stormi

Bennett ended his caption by saying he was trying to “protect” potential Kylie Cosmetic customers. His post drew a response from the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star.

“Kevin – this picture was not taken on set,” Jenner began. “I would never skip sanitary protocols and neither would any other celebrity or beauty brand owner. That’s totally unacceptable, I agree.”

She continued: “It’s all about creating my own fun patterns and taking pictures for content that’s nowhere near mass-produced. Nobody’s putting consumers at risk!”

“Shame on you Kevin for spreading false information!” she concluded.

Jenner’s response didn’t stop Bennett from continuing her accusations against the social media personality. He continues to accuse his fans of “gaslighting”.

“Oh, is Kevin there? Now I have to change my dog’s name,” she responded to his comment.

Jenner has several Italian greyhounds, which she added to her family in February of last year as “Kevin.”

It looks like Jenner has put the social media war on hold as she was spotted leaving Nobu in London with her boyfriend, Travis Scottand their daughter, Stormi, on Thursday night.

Scott’s girlfriend founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2015. Since launching the makeup brand, Jenner has made several collaborations with her sisters, earning her millions of dollars.

Kylie Cosmetics is credited with making the 25-year-old the first billionaire in the Kardashian family.