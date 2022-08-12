New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kylie Jenner She celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday morning with a birthday breakfast and fireworks at night.

Jenner posted photos and a video on Instagram showing off her sparkly, off-the-shoulder birthday gown with her hair pulled back in a bun while admiring celebratory fireworks in the sky with the caption, “Twenty fine.”

Jenner posted a video on TikTok showing some highlights from her special day: “It’s my birthday.”

The TikTok video begins with Jenner wearing a simple pink dress with a coffee in her hand. It then cuts to short clips of family and friends, including her sisters Kendall and Kim and daughter Stormi, who show Jenner birthday love with hugs and “happy birthday wishes” as they enjoy breakfast.

Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram Celebrate Jenner’s 25th with a series of photos of the two on vacation.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY PARTY GAL (LOL this whole trip in Lala’s voice.) Every year you amaze me with how smart you are, how protective of your loved ones and how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of a kind. You have so much and I pray for this forever. Love and joy in your love. Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and ever!!!” the reality star wrote on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the birthday girl, with Khloe sharing a string of recent photos and videos on her Instagram and Kris sharing baby pictures of her daughter.

Travis Scott, who shared Stormy and a six-month-old baby He also shared pictures and videos of his girlfriend with Jenner on his Instagram story.

Just days before her birthday bash, Jenner and Stormi were in London supporting Scott at his shows.