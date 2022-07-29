Kyler Murray’s ‘Study Clause’ Double Standard Black Athletes Face | opinion

What do Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Stafford have in common?

If you guessed, “They won’t play for a team president or general manager with a ridiculous contract clause that has become a national disgrace,” you’re right.

Also, if you guessed, “They play for franchises that have won and won multiple Super Bowls in their history,” you guessed right.

Also, if you guessed, “They’ll never have to stand in front of the world and maintain their work ethic like Kyler Murray,” you’d be right again.

Kyler Murray ::The Cardinals will remove the language from the contract

Murray found himself in the limelight on social media and in the traditional sports media landscape when it emerged that his contract contained a clause that required him to spend four hours a week on “independent study” for upcoming games. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, that clause has been removed.

According to Rapoport on Twitter (and ESPN’s Adam Schefter), “After seeing the distraction this has created, we have removed the addendum from the contract,” the Cardinals said in a statement late Thursday. “It was clearly realized in ways that were never intended.”

The Cardinals did not immediately respond to an after-hours request seeking comment from team president Michael Bidwill.

Removing the language from the agreement is a good thing, but the ink stain remains.

‘It’s almost a joke’

Kyler Murray was insulted, and rightfully so.

“To think that I can accomplish everything that I’ve accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game … it’s disrespectful and it’s almost a joke,” Murray said at an unscheduled news conference Thursday morning.

Questions about work ethic are among the many that have plagued black athletes for generations. So Murray’s sensitivity is understandable. When you’re a minority doing something that minorities don’t normally do, it’s hard to separate reasonable criticism from prejudice.

In this context, the clause raises many unfair questions.

It’s like there’s nothing cerebral about what Murray does…like he’s a naturally gifted athlete…like he’s not constantly training to create speed and lightning-quick abilities that make defenders look like clowns…like he’s just born. Laser-point accuracy lets you pop flies off a dog’s back from 30 yards … nothing that requires countless hours of work, preparation and strategy.

Come to think of it, maybe some quarterbacks should spend less time watching TV and more time training with battle ropes, doing plyometrics or working on functional mobility? Do their contracts contain “independent exercise” clauses?

After all, why watch endless hours of film when Kyler Murray can turn every snap can into a run-pass option?

How many times have we seen Murray drop back, break away from an edge rusher, press the line of scrimmage, wait for a safety and bite the poor, hapless defender’s ear or pass for a sprint and a first down if he’s back? Doesn’t that count as “reading the defense”?

‘They don’t win the game’

News of Kyler’s stipulation comes at a time when Lamar Jackson is facing familiar criticism from an anonymous defensive coordinator.

“If he’s going to win the game, they’re not going to win the game,” said Coward … err, according to the anonymous moderator. The Athletic’s Mike Sandow. “He’s a very special athlete and he’s a really good football player, but I don’t give a (expletive) if he wins league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be a quarterback. He’ll be a football player, but not a quarterback.

This shows how far we have to go before we can ensure that all players are treated the same.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from talking to dozens of coaches, coordinators and quarterbacks over the course of my career, it’s this: Coaches need to adapt their system to their players, not the other way around.

John Elway, Ben Roethlisberger and Steve Young are all mobile quarterbacks. All three won Super Bowls. So don’t try to tell me dual-threat guys can’t win.

Ultimately, I’m grateful that the clause was removed from Murray’s contract, but it will take some time to remove the ink stain.

Murray didn’t have to defend himself like that.

By the way, what do Murray and Jackson have in common?

If you guessed that he “deals with distractions that other quarterbacks don’t,” you’d be right.

Reach Moore at gmoore@azcentral.com or 602-444-2236. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @SayingMoore.