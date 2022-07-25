New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kyler Murray signed a massive contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals last week, and he will be with the organization that drafted him for the next five years.

The contract includes an interesting detail, NFL Network pointed out Monday — an “independent study clause.”

The contract forces Murray to study game film by himself for at least four hours per game week. Teams can see if players are reading and watching film on their tablets. Murray could default on the promised money if he fails to meet the study requirements.

Murray officially signed the deal earlier Monday. According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $230.5 million with $160 million guaranteed.

The deal comes at the start of Murray’s fourth season with the Cardinals. He made his first playoff appearance in the 2021 season after an 11-6 season.

The team lost to the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the NFC wild card round. The Rams won the Super Bowl.

Murray is the No. 1 draft pick of the Cardinals in 2019. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year that season. He made two Pro Bowl appearances in a total of three years.

In 46 games, he threw for 11,480 yards with 70 touchdown passes and 48 interceptions.