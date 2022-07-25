Kyler Murray must conduct four hours of ‘independent study’ a week or risk losing the promised money

Almost every day that passes since news broke last week that Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals, new details of the deal continue to emerge.

On Monday, it was reported that the contract contained unprecedented language that required the quarterback to participate in at least four hours of “independent study” each week of the season — beginning the first Monday after training camp and ending through the final game. of the season, including any postseason games.

If the team can prove that Murray is not in compliance with a certain part of the contract, Murray will default on the deal, putting his guaranteed salary in jeopardy, which is reportedly up to $160 million but could be closer. for $105 million.

According to reports, the agreement defines “independent study” to include study of materials provided to Murray by the team to prepare for the Cardinals’ next upcoming game, specifically limited to any material provided via an iPad or other electronic device. Time spent reviewing such materials in mandatory team meetings does not count toward the four hours of study time per week.

In a tweet posted by NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport, which includes a copy of the addendum, the contract includes this specific language:

A Player shall not receive any credit for Independent Study for the period of time any Material is displayed or played on an iPad or electronic device unless (a) the Player personally studies the Material or views it while displaying or on the Player. or (b) the player is engaged in any other activity that may distract his attention (for example, watching television, playing video games, or browsing the Internet) while such material is displayed or played.”

Perhaps, as some reports have suggested, the connection was tied to Murray saying he didn’t need to watch countless hours of film. In a 2021 interview with The New York Times, Murray was quoted as saying, “I was blessed with the cognitive skills to go out there and see it before it happened.”

“I’m not one of those people who just sits there and kills me,” Murray continued. “I’m not going to sit there 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see a lot.”