The Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco is coming to an end.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that after meeting with Garoppolo and GM John Lynch on Tuesday morning, they “went on” with Trae Lance, according to NFL.com.

The Niners took Lance with the third pick in last year’s NFL draft, trading up to get him. Lance got his fair share of snaps during the season, but Garoppolo was under center for the 49ers during their playoff run last year.

Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers runs in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans on January 2, 2022 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

(Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

That run included stunning upsets over the top-seeded Packers and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in LA.

“Jimmy knew we were going with Trey,” Shanahan added. “Trey knows we’re going with Trey. The team knows we’re going with Trey and everybody likes both of those guys. That’s what it is.”

This has essentially been a waiting game for Garoppolo since the team drafted Lance. However, the team said they have no plans to get rid of him. Earlier this week, however, the 49ers granted permission to Garoppolo’s agents to seek a trade.

San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo #10 walks off the field after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Championship Game at Sophie Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams beat the 49ers 20-17.

(Christian Peterson/Getty Images)

Garoppolo rehabbed a shoulder injury suffered during the team’s offseason workouts, giving Lance first-team reps.

Garappolo was drafted in the second round by the New England Patriots in 2014 and spent four seasons as a potential heir to the throne. When it became clear that Tom Brady wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon, he was traded to San Francisco, where he signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract.

In 15 regular season games last year (all starts), Garoppolo threw for 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while throwing for 3,810 yards. Lance played in six games, starting two of them. He threw for five touchdowns and ran for one and never saw the field in the playoffs.

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance (5) and San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warm up before the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 9, 2022 at Soglewood in Soglewood, CA.

(Brian Rothmuller/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is the final year of Garoppolo’s contract, and assuming he’s traded, he’ll have a dead cap hit of just $1.4 million.