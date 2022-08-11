New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The San Francisco 49ers selected Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — but they almost went in the other direction.

Head coach Kyle Shannon told the “I’m Athlete” podcast that the Niners actually have two quarterbacks they have their eye on.

“There were two that I really wanted… Mack Jones and Trey [Lance]. We were two guys that were locked in from the beginning,” Shanahan said In the podcast.

The Niners actually had the 12th pick of the draft, but felt they had to move up to get their guy.

“We made a trade early on that made me feel good about it. I knew before we did how I felt about the quarterbacks and how good it would be to take them at 12 o’clock. …

“If we’d never gone there, we’d never have had a chance to learn more about Tre. That’s the hardest thing — when you get back there you have to be very stealthy and stuff, because you don’t want people walking in. In front of you, and I felt very strongly. I have, people are going to jump in front of us.”

Shanahan said there wasn’t really a moment when it clicked and went back and forth on his quarterback decision “every day.”

49ers discuss relationship with Trey Lance ‘Big Brother’ Jimmy Garoppolo, despite starting QB in his place

“When I have two things that I believe in, I always check myself a lot. … It’s the same with him and Mack. … But the more you get into it, the more I get to know the guy, the more I know. Find out things about him that I don’t. And I believe more of what I believe we’ll see.”

Ironically enough, Jones went 15th overall to the New England Patriots, so with 20/20 hindsight, the Niners might as well have stayed.

Jones has taken the reins since Week 1, with Lance sitting behind Jimmy Garoppolo last year and Garoppolo starting only because of injuries.

A year later, the 49ers were going with Lance in Week 1, and they even allowed Garoppolo to seek trades.

Lance started in two games last year and played in six overall. He completed 41 of his 71 pass attempts for 603 yards, throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions. He ran for 168 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries.