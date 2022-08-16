New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kyle Petty was born into the world of NASCAR.

He is the son of Richard Petty, whose nickname “The King” carries its own weight. Kyle is a third generation driver who proudly carries the torch. In his autobiography, “Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed ​​in the First Family of NASCAR Racing,” the 62-year-old recounts the life and legacy of racing life at his own pace.

A legacy rooted in NASCAR began with his grandfather Lee, who raced in the sport’s early days and went on to become a stock-car racing pioneer. This legacy continued with arguably the greatest racer of all-time, Richard Petty. The racing gene was passed on to Kyle, who passed it on to his son Adam, who is said to be the first fourth-generation athlete in modern American sports. Adam died in 2000 after a head-on collision during a practice session for his 48th professional race.

His death was one of three incidents in 2000 that led to many safety precautions like the kill switch in NASCAR today. Throughout his autobiography, Kyle Petty highlights his family’s adaptation and embrace of the sport’s evolution.

“Change has always been a part of NASCAR, so why should we stop now?” He writes in his autobiography. “It’s about changing the sport and making the sport more inclusive.”

That change is something he is ultimately proud of.

In a Zoom interview with Fox News Digital, Petty talked about his family’s life and legacy, and how his evolution parallels the sport he’s dedicated his life to.

Fox News Digital: The title is provocative. Why do you feel now is the right time to publish your autobiography?

Kyle Petty: The pandemic inspired me to publish it. For the first time in my life I had the opportunity to stop and look back at the things I had done and the places I had been. I have so many crazy stories. So when the pandemic started, I started writing some stories about my wife Morgan, my three little girls, and racing. Then, it kind of evolved. I got in touch with Elise (Henikan) and we started writing. It’s about things I’ve experienced, good or bad. It’s about changing direction. If you don’t change direction, you might die. You basically stop living. It’s about our sport as a chameleon and how it has changed and continues to grow and be relevant. You know what we’ve been through the last two years with everything in society, with Bubba Wallace, with the Confederate flag. It has found a way to try to be relevant, to change, to be more inclusive, to be more welcoming. And the sport keeps trying. So the title came up a little.

How have you managed to navigate being a third-generation NASCAR driver? Is there any pressure? Did it weigh you down at any point?

I never felt pressured. Some say it’s a double-edged sword. I just saw it as a single–edged My grandfather won three championships, 50 races. My dad won seven championships, 200 races. I won some races. Then I have a son, Adam, come. There are four of us, but we are all who we are and who we want to be. If you get a chance to sit my grandfather down and talk to him, sit my dad down, then sit me down, then sit Adam down, and you leave that conversation and say, ‘Those four guys don’t even know each other.’ And how different we all are.

I never wanted to be a father or a grandfather. I don’t want to be a clone. I had to be Kyle. Adam must be Adam.

At an early age, you tell your son Adam to do what makes him happy. When did you learn that lesson in your journey?

I was Adam – 13 or 14 years old.

I realized that there was something special about my father. Even in a day and time when there were so many great race car drivers and so much greatness happening in NASCAR, he was a notch above everyone else at the time. I looked at Bobby Allison and David Pearce. I saw the greats of that time. And I was thinking, ‘Man, if they don’t get it done, how can I get it done?’ You know, I’m better off being me. My mother had a lot to do with it. I am more like my mother than my father in many ways. She had a lot to do with instilling that in us — my three sisters, too. My mother assured us that we didn’t have to live up to our last name, Petty. Be happy with who you are.

As for controversial races, the 1993 Bobby Hills crash at the Daytona 500. Do you think you would have won the race if not for the crash?

No, because many other things can happen. I think people should refer to it and see it that way. If it was meant to be, I would have the trophy and we wouldn’t be having this conversation. You can’t see it that way. I tell people, ‘You could be any professional athlete or any 4-year-old. You can blame it on someone else, but you can’t.’ Overall, we had a great year after that, so I can’t complain about anything. It’s not something I have in mind.

Describe the 1996 protest car imitating Dale Earnhardt’s car. You cheered up your fans, which led to change. Did you feel a sense of power and influence after that event that you hadn’t felt before?

Not really. You know, I laughed about it. I went into it with an open mind and had a lot of fun. I was surprised to see the reaction of the fans and how they got back. It’s one of those things where you come up with a saying and put it on a t-shirt. Next thing you know, you’ve sold over 15 million t-shirts. It’s a joke. But listen, there’s nothing like NASCAR fans. They are the most wonderful and obedient. If they pull for you, they will pull for you. But let me tell you, when they pull against you, they pull hard.

Philanthropy is your passion. Talk about the importance of Victory Junction and the charity ride across America.

We ride motorcycles because of my love for motorcycles. We wanted to ride from California to North Carolina. We started it in ’95 with some friends of mine, but we also wanted to help families. We stop at various children’s hospitals to help families pay their medical expenses. That was about it. Having a chronically ill, terminally ill child who spends a lot of time in the hospital can be a financial disaster for families. In 2000, when my oldest son, Adam, died in a racing accident in New Hampshire, we talked about building a camp, and we built Camp Victory Junction. Since its inception in 2004, the camp has hosted nearly 100,000 children from all 50 states free of charge. We’ve raised over $20 million since launch. It was very special to see the people who helped build the camp and continue to help support the camp.

In your book, you mention that while NASCAR races are on Sunday, business is Monday-Saturday. How were you able to successfully navigate both the business and the actual race?

It’s a tough balance. It’s almost like racing is your side hustle. Your main deal is being an entrepreneur, keeping it all together. As the years go by, you have to continue to find sponsors, which is tough in itself. That’s one thing. Our sport is largely driven by OPM: other people’s money. I was more successful as a driver when I didn’t have to go for the money. As an owner, it’s tough. You have your good and bad days. At the end of the day, this is what we signed up for.

Are sponsors concerned about risk? How did you learn to facilitate the process of finding sponsors?

NASCAR has done amazing work from smooth walls to the cars we have now. Many companies see NASCAR as a plus for their advertising and customers. There was a time when many looked at the dark side of the sport, based on what could happen. I don’t think so now. This has been a big problem for the last 15 or 20 years.

As a commentator, how do you use your platform to educate current drivers and grow the sport?

I have such a vast knowledge of the sport that when I say something, people look and they say ‘Oh, that might be right. He has been there for a while.’ Also our fan base has become more knowledgeable. By the same token, we need to be honest with them in our analysis and tell them things they don’t want to hear. I came there. I speak the truth. Sorry if you don’t like it. We all have opinions and so do I. More importantly, I come from a place where I feel very confident that my opinion is close.

To close the book, you talk about the evolution of the sport and how it transforms based on today’s social events. How important is the evolution of sport in relation to diversity, inclusion and green energy?

First, our sport was born in the South. At that time, things were like that because it was a different time. My father, Richard Petty, was born in the middle of that. So standing next to Bubba Wallace in the first big NASCAR race of 2020 and supporting him to take down the Confederate flag was a great moment. NASCAR is inclusive and welcoming. As for green energy, everyone points to motorsports because we use fossil fuel. I say, ‘Every time the Yankees get on a plane to go play ball somewhere, they use fossil fuels.’ How does it all weigh? I don’t have all the answers. What I do know is that NASCAR is a leader and the sport is headed in the right direction.

How do you define success at this moment in your life and career?

Waking up in the morning is success for me. My wife, Morgan, and I have been together for six years. We have three wonderful little girls. I must be the best father. This is how I define success. I won the races. I’m on TV. It’s not about those things anymore. It’s about my family, my friends, changing the sport of NASCAR, making it more inclusive, and being an industry leader in making the sport greener. It’s about taking the sport in a direction that everyone wants to participate in, like it did in the NFL, basketball and baseball. More importantly, when my little ones say ‘Daddy’ that’s a big win for me.