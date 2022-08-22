Kyle Larson wins second straight race as he tries to defend NASCAR championship at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, NY – Kyle Larson won the Go Bowling at The Glen for the second year in a row, outlasting Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott with five laps to go in the Wet NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. .

Larson, 30, won NASCAR’s weekend races after winning Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. In both cases, AJ Allmender wasn’t good enough to catch Larsson in the closing laps and finished second on the 2.45-mile road course.

It was the second win of the season for Larsson, who captured 10 races last year en route to the season championship.

Elliott chose the outside lane on the last restart and ended up wide in the Turn 1 runoff area after Larson passed him in the middle of the track. Elliott, a winner at Watkins Glen in 2018 and 2019, dropped to fifth as three other cars passed before finishing fourth in the 90-lap race. Joey Logano finished third.

“I’m not proud of that,” Larson said of the decisive pass. “The leader who chooses the left lane wins. Late in the race, it’s definitely dangerous. I knew that was the only chance to get him. I felt our cars were equal today and there were a lot of cars. It was fun after the green flag cycle trying to chase him down.”

Larson said the restarts kept him in the race. Lorij Hegemans got stuck in the sand between turns 6 and 7 and restarted last. A spin from Kyle Busch with 17 laps remaining and a wreck by Joey Hand five laps later led to an earlier restart.

Larson added that he gained insight into how to handle restarts from Saturday’s race, when he took advantage of a clash between front-runners Ty Gibbs and William Byron to win the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen.

“Every time I was in the right lane at Xfinity (Saturday) I was in the same spot and I passed a lot by the time I went through Turn 2,” Larson said. “So I thought it was probably going to be the last restart of the weekend and if I had a nose before we got to the braking zone I had to try my best to keep it up and not let him get by. A nose in front of me and pinch my corner and I had a chance to win.

“I had a good start and I got in there hot and I did what I needed to do to win. Again, I’m not necessarily proud of that, especially with a teammate, but I think I have to run that way to get it. The win.”

Elliott on Larsson’s win: ‘He did a great job’

Larson became familiar with Elliott this season, arriving in Fontana in late February.

Elliott had a similar response when asked repeatedly Sunday about Larson’s successful move and whether he would consider the risk of starting on the outside during the final restart.

“Huge congratulations to Kyle and everyone on the 5 team. Congratulations to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports for another win,” said Elliott. “He did a great job. Seriously, they deserve it and I’m looking forward to going to (Daytona) next week.”

Elliott didn’t mention the pass beyond congratulating Larson and his team. Hendrick Motorsports president and general manager Jeff Andrews said any potential tension between the drivers will be resolved.

“I have no problem with Chase being upset right now,” Andrews said. “I think that’s pretty common in this situation. We’ll talk about it this week, we’ll talk about it, we’ll talk about it. It’s motivation. It’s something we have to manage internally. I’ll go back to that. With (Rick) Hendrick and Jeff (Gordon). Make sure we have a good, cohesive race team. We’ve got four cars and four race teams that are ready to do battle here in these 10 weeks.”

Larson said of his relationship with Elliott: “I hope it goes well, but we’ll see. I didn’t make his day today, but I probably got the win from him.”

The start of the race was delayed twice

The race started 1 hour, 42 minutes behind schedule — with the green flag waving at 5:01 p.m. — after two weather delays. The first was caused by lightning in the area and the second came after the drivers were on track for warm-up laps. NASCAR officials opted to bring drivers back to pit road because the course was waterlogged by the steady rain that followed the lightning strikes.

The track was still wet when the field of 39 drivers took to Goodyear’s 18-inch rain tires, but the rain eased off significantly and disappeared almost immediately after the start of the race. Some drivers switched to slicks by lap 10 and the track was dry by the time the 20-lap stage 1 was completed. Officials chose to use single file restarts at the start of the race.

“Going green when it’s raining would have been very difficult, like it was at the (Circuit of the Americas in 2021),” Larsson said. “They brought us onto pit road and waited for the rain to stop and blow a thick wet layer off the track. I didn’t think the visibility was as bad as when we took the green and the track was drying. Too early, too.

“I thought I’d be a lot better in the wet than I was. I was a bit hurt and glad it dried up quickly because I was struggling in the wet.”

Elliott takes the regular-season points title

Elliott’s finish clinched the regular-season points title and 15 bonus points heading into the 10-race playoffs, which begin after Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Elliott has a series-leading four hits this season.

Larson passed Ryan Blaney for second place in points, 134 behind Elliott.

With 15 different winners this season, there is one spot left for the Cup playoffs, a 16-driver playoff heading into Daytona. Among drivers without wins, Blaney leads with 788 points and Martin Truex Jr. is next with 754.

A win at Daytona would put either Blaney or Truex in the playoffs. If an unsuccessful driver in the standings does not claim the race, the spot goes to the points leader between Blaney and Truex.

Raikkonen’s race ended early

2007 Formula One champion Kimi Raikkonen’s series debut ended on lap 46 when he went into the wall on the inner loop.

Raikkonen was unable to avoid the aftermath after Ross Chaistein’s car plowed into Austin Dillon.

Raikkonen, who hails from Finland, is part of a field that includes drivers from seven countries, the most international drivers in a Cup Series race.

“It was a lot of fun, you know, and I was more confident all the time and had some good battles and seemed to have a lot of speed in the car, but that’s how it goes sometimes,” Raikkonen said. 37th

Go bowling at Glen Results

Sunday at the 2.45-mile road course in Watkins Glen, New York (starting position in parentheses):

1. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 90 laps, 43 points.

2. (6) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 90, 0.

3. (20) Joey Logano, Ford, 90, 49.

4. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 90, 40.

5. (9) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 90, 40.

6. (3) Michael McDowell, Ford, 90, 42.

7. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 90, 39.

8. (38) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 90, 30.

9. (7) Chris Buescher, Ford, 90, 32.

10. (31) Eric Jones, Chevrolet, 90, 27.

11. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, 90, 28.

12. (24) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 90, 25.

13. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 90, 24.

14. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 90, 23.

15. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 90, 22.

16. (28) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 90, 31.

17. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 90, 20.

18. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 90, 19.

19. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 90, 18.

20. (22) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 90, 17.

21. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 90, 22.

22. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 90, 15.

23. (25) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 90, 14.

24. (26) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 90, 13.

25. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 90, 22.

26. (16) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 90, 0.

27. (32) Corey Lajoie, Chevy, 90, 10.

28. (30) Harrison Burton, Ford, 90, 9.

29. (35) Aric Almirola, Ford, 90, 8.

30. (33) Mike Rockefeller, Chevrolet, 90, 7.

31. (17) Joey Hand, Ford, 90, 11.

32. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 89, 16.

33. (34) Loris Hegemans, Ford, 89, 0.

34. (39) Cody Ware, Ford, 88, 3.

35. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, Suspension, 83, 2.

36. (36) Danil Kvyat, Toyota, 58, 1.

37. (27) Kimi Raikkonen, Chevrolet, accident, 44, 1.

38. (19) Todd Gilliland, Ford, Garage, 28, 8.

39. (37) Kyle Tilley, Ford, Garage, 15, 1.

––– Ethnic Statistics

Average Speed ​​of Race Winner: 95.958 mph.

Race Time: 2 hours, 17 minutes, 52 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.882 seconds.

Warning flags: 5 for 11 laps.

Major Changes: 12 out of 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Elliott 0-3; M. McDowell 4-11; T. Reddick 12-13; C. Elliott 14-15; C. Briscoe 16-22; T. Gilliland 23-27; J. Logano 28-42; M.McDowell 43-48; C. Elliott 49-58; C. Custer 59-65; A. Dillon 66-71; C. Elliott 72-85; K. Larson 86-90

Summary of Leaders (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 4 times for 29 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 15 laps; M.McDowell, 2 times for 14 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 7 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 7 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 6 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 5 laps; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 5 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 2 laps.

Achievements: C. Elliott, 4; R. Chastain, 2; J. Logano, 2; K. Harvick, 2; W. Byron, 2; D. Hamlin, 2; T. Reddick, 2; K. Larson, 2; C. Bell, 1; Ky. Bush, 1; A. Bowman, 1; D. Suarez, 1; A. Cindric, 1; C. Briscoe, 1; Ku. Bush, 1.