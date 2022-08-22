New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kyle Larson leads the restart with five laps at Go Bowling in Watkins Glen, NY on Sunday night.

In second place, he pulled away with a chance to pass Chase Elliott and held off AJ Allmendinger for the rest of the race and took his second win of the season. Larson is already locked into the NASCAR playoffs and is third in the points standings thanks to nine top-five finishes and 12 top 10s.

No. 5 Chevrolet picked up its second straight win at the road course. He also won in August 2021 in a HendrickCars.com vehicle.

Larson won the Auto Club 400 back in February for his first win of the season.

Larson capped the weekend with a win for NASCAR at Watkins Glen. He held off Allmending in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International.

Allmendinger finished second, Joey Logano finished third, Elliott came home fourth and Daniel Suarez finished fifth.

Kevin Harvick, who had won the last two races, finished 12th.

The NASCAR playoffs are coming down to the wire. With no one winning the race, there is still a chance for a new winner to join the final 16.

Elliott started on pole for the race. He didn’t seem happy with how the race ended but congratulated Larsson on the win.

He also sealed a deal on the regular-season championship during the race. He took the title after Chase Briscoe won Stage 1.

The final regular-season race is Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. All eyes will be on Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Eric Jones and Bubba Wallace.