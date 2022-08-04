Kyle Busch’s ‘sugar daddy’ is leaving and his NASCAR future is in limbo | opinion

Anton Vincent, president of M&M’s parent company Mars Wrigley, spoke of the company’s need to “engage consumers” and focus on “consumer interest and other passion points” as the company grows.

“There’s been a bit of a shift in our sports marketing strategy,” Vincent told Forbes.com earlier this year. “Our user base is very distributed.”

do you follow Well, allow me to translate: Kyle Busch’s incredible NASCAR career is in a holding pattern.

“You can never imagine being in this predicament,” Bush said in a phone chat Tuesday.

After 15 years as the primary sponsor of Busch’s Cup Series cars, M&M is gone later this year. A long relationship in NASCAR is rare, but eventually breaks up.

Kyle Busch will no doubt be in a quality car next year and beyond. But it was a familiar number from Joe Gibbs. 18 May Not Be Toyota – Busch has said he’d prefer to stay where he’s won two championships and a truck trophy, and Gibbs clearly wants to keep him.

In any of the other familiar sports leagues, that basically seals the deal. Kyle and Joe are motoring together.

But big-league auto racing is a very different vehicle. And this particular high-profile development reminds everyone how top teams rely on corporate partnerships, hopefully helping everyone decide there is a better way.

“In no other sport does a team lose a sponsor and then have to give up its best talent,” Busch said. “Certainly, the business model offers some help. And I know there are some team owners who have come into our sport recently and they’re really fighting for it, trying to help improve that model.

“It’s going to be hard to find that unicorn-style replacement sponsor — someone who spends $15 to $25 million on our sport in just 12 months.”

Everything you need to know:Stay up to date with our sports newsletter

A split decision is coming for NASCAR & the teams

NASCAR’s business model upgraded its wardrobe in 2001, when the first network TV deal began. Prior to that, the tracks worked out their own individual deals with a variety of networks and cable entities. For the past 21 years, the wall-to-wall deal has typically had two networks split the season — currently Fox and NBC.

The 10-year contract, good from 2015 to 2024, is reported to be worth a combined $8.2 billion. Where does it all go?

Not sure where or how the money was spent, but the front-end division is the same across the board: 10% goes to NASCAR, 25% goes to the 36 chartered race teams (via undisclosed race purses), and 65% goes to individual speedways (NASCAR, on the current 36-race schedule consists of 11 tracks hosting 18 races).

There is recent talk that that split will change with the next TV deal, which begins with the 2025 season.

“How far it will go, I don’t know,” Bush said this week.

Since the last TV deal was signed, some new owners have entered the garages and some have been in other sports and brought different levels of thought and ideas. Also in the past few years, the Race Team Alliance – originally formed in 2014 – has grown in collective muscle. But some things are beyond the teams’ control.

From the outside, it looks a bit strange. With each new NASCAR Network contract, the dollar figures go up, and not just a little bit. Media coverage expanded and took some new forms. In the two-plus decades since the first network deal was negotiated and executed, the largest corporate team sponsors have left.

Giving up that exposure doesn’t seem logical, but insiders point to growing segments of the sports-entertainment industry and the wide range of choices now facing CEOs and their chief marketing officers.

“It is unfortunate . . . NASCAR’s landscape,” Busch said. “They really boomed in the ’90s. If you’re not in NASCAR, you’re not a big enough brand, you’re not cool enough. We have sponsors in our sport who are here to make money. Their bottom line. . . That being in NASCAR made them money.

“The CEO or CMO wanted to make a change and didn’t want to do it anymore and they left. The world’s Targets, Dollar Generals, UPS, Lowe’s, Home Depot, you name it. They were here, doing a good job making money, now they are not here.

Now, Mars and its M&M brand are also pointed toward the exit ramp. Left Scrambling is a top-tier race team and the driver, Kyle Busch, has 60 career Cup races, two championships and at 37 years old is still at the top of his game.

Is there a solution for NASCAR?

It screams for a constructive solution, but it’s not that simple. Other sports do this with salary caps – some tighter than others. Also, for example, in addition to the Miami Dolphins’ cut of the NFL’s media revenue, their share of merchandise sales and assorted sponsorships, they sell tens of thousands of tickets and high-end suite packages at home games.

A big-league race team can run a season with money from the TV cut, but it’s a shoestring operation compared to everything else. The extra sponsorship dough, essentially, is used to attract and pay top talent – ​​drivers, crew, engineers – and buy the best equipment available to help make their cars faster.

“Cubic dollars” is an old-time term Money equals horsepower.

They can increase the teams cut of TV money. With enough talent in the cockpit and race shop, a team can be paid enough money to run a full season and run fast. But racers don’t just want speed, they want faster, so they still beat around the bush for additional funding to facilitate that desire.

The only way they can deal with it and bring some balance and sanity to it all is to establish a spending cap.

That’s another kettle of fish for another day.