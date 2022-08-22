New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kyle Busch may be vying for a chance to win a third NASCAR Cup Series championship as the summer winds down, but it won’t be easy.

Busch won on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway earlier this year, helping him earn a spot in the NASCAR playoffs. However, the NASCAR star, who has 60 career wins at the circuit, still hopes to own a team by 2023. His contract with Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008 expires at the end of the season and he may have to look for another team.

“It’s been tough as hell. It’s been a lot of sleepless nights figuring out what your future holds and all that kind of stuff,” Busch explained to NBC Sports on Saturday, a day before competing in the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen. “Everybody says, ‘Oh, well, you’ve made a lot of money, you’re fine, you have nothing to worry about. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s true, but you still want to do what you want to do, right?’ … I’m in the same boat.

“I’m a racer. I only know how to race. Nothing else. Trying to do other business projects and things like that, but none of them really blew up and took off. So it’s been tough, and it’s definitely hard to figure it all out. I started (changing rides) 15 years ago. Went last time, and it was a learning experience. It was hard too, but now it’s nothing. Just me, me and me.

“I don’t have Samantha (Bush’s wife). I don’t have a son. I don’t have a daughter. All I have is an agent to help me. Now I’m doing my own thing. It’s, with Samantha and the family, but going through a lot of the same things. It’s hard, Because now you’ve got Kyle Busch Motorsports (the Camping World Truck Series team) you’ve got to think about that. You’ve got the building to pay for. You’ve got the building note and all that stuff. So there are many, many, many pieces and that’s why it’s not easy. .

“If you look at every aspect of my life, which some of you may or may not know at all, there’s a lot to it. So, trying to take care of all those pieces and make sure that everything goes as it should or it’s been absolutely fine over the last few years.”

Busch did not rule out a return to Joe Gibbs racing, but admitted he wanted to join a team where he felt he had a chance to win races.

He finished 32nd in Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen.