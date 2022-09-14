New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kyle Busch officially joined Richard Childress Racing on Tuesday, and the racecar driver’s new boss compared the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion to one of the sport’s greats.

Bush will replace Tyler Reddick next season as the No. 8 is in the car. Busch spent his career with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Childress recounted at a news conference in North Carolina when Dale Earnhardt Sr. looked into Bush’s eyes.

“We started talking and we talked about championships. And we talked about winning races. I saw him in his eyes and I saw that look in Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s eye,” Childress explained.

“He said, ‘We’re going to win.’ I’ve seen that look before and watching Kyle, I’ve seen his talent over the years since he started in the Busch Series. How he handles the car guard control, the way he drives the car and the take no prisoner attitude. That’s the Dale Earnhardt style I’m used to racing. And Dale Earnhardt. I think Kyle has the modern racing style of his time.”

Busch invoked Earnhardt’s name earlier this year when he won on dirt at Bristol. He said he felt like “The Bully” as boos rained down on him at the Tennessee track.

NASCAR Cup Series to return to legendary North Wilkesboro Speedway

At least in 2023, Bush no. No chance to drive 3. Childress’ grandson Austin Dillion is already running the iconic number.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bush no. Commenting on the idea of ​​stepping into 3 was seen on Reddit, but said some changes would have to be made.

“I wish they would retire the current stylized font, then make a completely new font/design. Then all the way,” he wrote.

“I like to go back to when you see that number on a license plate or wherever and you know they’re 100% Earnhardt Sr.”

A Twitter user left a picture of what it would look like if Busch drove with the same sponsor and paint scheme that Earnhardt had before his untimely death in 2001. However, Chevy racers drive Camaros.

For now, Busch is stuck in the NASCAR playoffs and returns to Bristol this weekend in pursuit of a spot in the Round of 12. Busch has eight wins at Bristol, the most of any active driver.