Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric were among the cars that wrecked in Turn 2 during Sunday’s Firekeeper’s Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

After the restart on lap 25 JJ Yeley’s No. 15 was pushed up the track. He received a consultation from Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola, which helped start the wreck. Yeli and Ty Gibb hit Cindric, knocking him into a wall.

Busch gets contact from Almirola and he hits the wall. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland were also involved in the destruction.

Busch, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, was among those who dropped out of the race. He admitted in his post-race interview that he was wrong on some of the conclusions. He hasn’t had a top-10 finish since finishing second at the Enjoy Illinois 300 in Illinois back in June.

“I’m just trying to take my time and know that at the end of that stage we don’t have to be in a hurry to get the points,” he said. “It’s going to be a 40-lap run, and it’s going to take a long time to get there with our car. We have a really fast Interstate Batteries Camry. I mean it was pretty good for the day and obviously not a good result. 10 spinning and I’m stuck between the fence and myself. Don’t get it. , man. Can’t buy a break right now.”

Cindric took a hard shot into the wall but managed to get out of his car.

“What I saw was 15 cars sideways and all stacked up. I got tagged in the left rear, pushed me up the racetrack, and then went headlong into the fence. 15 just looked loose, everybody stacked up. And ran back. Not Ty’s fault, everybody stacking up, but obviously A pretty big hit to the outer wall,” Cindric said. “It’s nice to be OK, to do all this and run two laps and finish in last place feels so wasted, so unlucky. Hats off to the guys, the team, Discount Tire and everyone.”

Busch finished 36th and Cindric 37th.

Busch won this season – on the clay of Bristol. Cindric was victorious in the Daytona 500 and finished second last weekend on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.