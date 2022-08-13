Kurt Busch’s openness about his head injury is powerful, the example NASCAR drivers need opinion

Kurt Busch won’t race again this weekend, and his continued absence from NASCAR events is evidence of a seismic, important shift: Drivers are beginning to understand the importance of taking care of their brains.

They seem to be prioritizing their health and safety more and more as sport dispels the myth that injuries equate to weakness and recognizes the serious implications of concussions and head injuries.

This weekend at Richmond Raceway, Busch drove his No. There is no doubt that the 45 23XI Racing Toyota will do anything behind the wheel. The same could be true for the last three races he missed at Pocono Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway.

But Busch is set to miss his fourth straight NASCAR race, and the reason behind it, while clearly unfortunate, should be applauded.

During the qualifying round at Pocono in late July, The bush spins and crashes hard, smashed through the wall and wrecked his car. Although he was able to exit the car on his own, he was not cleared to compete after multiple evaluations at the infield care center. Busch said he was experiencing “concussion-like symptoms” after the wreck and hasn’t been able to return to the track since.

In Bush’s latest announcement on Twitter about losing his fourth straight race, he said:

“Brain injury recovery doesn’t always take a straight path. I’ve been doing well in recovery, but this week I’ve been pushing to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment and it’s clear that I’m not ready to get back in a race car.

Good for him.

It’s obviously been a difficult and painful road for Busch, 44, but he, NASCAR and his doctors should be commended for taking his brain health and concussion symptoms seriously. He is not hiding his symptoms and is prioritizing his health over his race car and position in the point standings.

The response from Busch — along with NASCAR and his team, 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin — is the latest example of a (relatively recent) shift in the sport to assess the health of athletes. Above all there is a need to be competitive. In this case, Busch sets a strong precedent, especially if there are more than 16 different regular-season race winners this season (there are currently 15) that could put his precarious playoff spot in jeopardy.

This is similar to what we see in other sports, Especially in football Increased knowledge about chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, and head injuries and their subsequent long-term effects, which Can be potentially fatal. More and more athletes are becoming aware of their brain health and taking precautions to keep themselves safe.

It’s encouraging to see NASCAR and its athletes embrace that mindset shift, but it wasn’t always the case.

Not too long ago, drivers hid their injuries or concussion symptoms for the sake of their jobs, putting themselves and their competitors at greater risk. They fear being seen as weak or damaged, they worry that their teams or potential future teams will fight against them, they don’t know where to turn for help, and they anticipate being forever attached to the lingering stigma about head injuries.

Dale Earnhardt Jr — NASCAR’s loudest concussion health awareness advocate who has pledged to donate his brain to science — lays it all out in his 2018 book, Racing to the Finish. He hid his own concussion symptoms, especially early in his career, and detailed why that was a mistake. He knows how people in the garage talk about others, how they think if a driver is permanently affected after a fatal accident or head injury.

The Hall of Famer explained that if a driver is in a wreck, evaluated and cleared by the infield care center, many have commented that the driver is physically and mentally fine. He wrote:

“Those infield checkups are basically the same as they always have been: simple. Everyone consults their doctor from time to time during their regular physical activity, right? He said, “How did you feel?” And we’re like, “Oh, I’m good,” to get out of there and go home. Racecar drivers haven’t done that all the time. They did it all the time. Most probably still are. why I told those reporters in 2002, and it’s still true: I didn’t want to tell anyone how bad I was after I got better and I started running better, because I didn’t want anyone to think I was broken. I was confused.”

Earnhardt explained that he would be shaken up or possibly concussed after a bad wreck on Sunday, feel better by Thursday and get back behind the wheel the following weekend, opening himself up to more injuries. He didn’t want to lose the race or change people’s opinions of him, so he kept going, Sometimes he shouldn’t be.

In fact, some NASCAR drivers have replaced Busch in the past and missed races due to head injuries. Back in 1997, Ricky Craven suffered a concussion He missed a few races during the wreck and as his symptoms worsened.

During Earnhardt’s full-time NASCAR career, he was sidelined more than once with concussion-related symptoms — most recently He missed the second half of 2016 before returning in 2017 and retiring at the end of the season. Tragically, He estimated he had between 20 and 25 concussions Throughout his career, however, he parlayed his experiences into awareness advocacy that is sure to have an impact on the NASCAR garage.

So while it’s nothing new in the sometimes violent sport, it seems like NASCAR and its athletes are taking head injuries very seriously now. In 2017, NASCAR expanded its concussion protocolAwareness of the symptoms of head injuries.

NASCAR’s medical team provides neurological support and evaluations to other doctors at infield care centers, where drivers must be cleared after serious on-track incidents. If a driver is not cleared, they will be evaluated further, as was the case with Busch. A driver must obtain medical clearance to return to competition from an approved, board-certified neurologist, neurosurgeon or neuropsychologist with at least five years of experience treating sports, unless they are eventually cleared by on-track neurospecialists like Busch. – Associated injuries.

Unfortunately for Bush, that hasn’t happened yet, but he’s doing everything in his power to make a safe return to the competition. The 2004 NASCAR Cup champ has been granted a medical exemption to qualify for the 10-race playoffs this fall — though whether he makes it will depend on his health, as well as his tally of regular-season wins.

However, when an athlete sustains a head injury it is never positive and everyone, including his competitors, hopes for his speedy recovery.

But instead of fighting or hiding it, Busch is transparent about his condition and inspires other NASCAR drivers who, if they’re in the same unfortunate situation, choose to follow his example and value their brains over racing.