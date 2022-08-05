New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Kurt Busch will be unavailable for Sunday’s race at the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway because he is still recovering from an injury.

Busch was injured after crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway.

He has missed the last two races with concussion symptoms.

Ty Gibbs will again replace Busch in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing.

“I am improving every day,” Bush wrote in a tweet Wednesday. “I know Ty 23XI and the No. 45 will continue to do a great job representing the Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I’m working hard to get back to 100%, and I hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thank you all for the continued support and I look forward to getting on track soon.”

Bush appeared at the Charlotte FC match on Wednesday. He said doctors told him to cheer up and he was seen playing drums at Bank of America Stadium.

NASCAR reveals why Denny Hamlin’s Pocono-winning car was disqualified

“We look forward to Kurt being 100% and back on track,” 23XI Racing said in a statement.

Gibbs finished 17th at Pocono and Indianapolis. Michigan will be its first traditional oval in a NASCAR Cup Series race.

Busch is exempt from retaining his spot in NASCAR’s playoff field if he qualifies. He holds the position based on May’s victory in Kansas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.