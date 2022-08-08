Kultureland organizer says music festival saddled with series of setbacks

A combination of staffing shortages, visa delays and a sudden change in festival venue left Kultureland Festival attendees furious last weekend, with the organizer now trying to explain how the celebration went off the rails.

Ferell Ladity told The Canadian Press that the first edition of his two-day R&B and Afro-fusion music festival outside of Toronto didn’t go quite as he planned.

“Looking back at it now, maybe I should have just cancelled,” he said in a phone interview.

“But when I created this festival, I wanted to bring everyone together, bring all the cultures together and give something that the city can hold on to. It was never my intention to cheat anyone or take their money and not give them a performance.”

By Sunday evening, many Kultureland ticket holders took to social media to express their disappointment, including that headliner Jene Aiko never made it to the stage.

The event was the latest in a series of Ontario music events that fell apart and left concert goers feeling ripped off.

Last week, the Ever After electronic music festival closed a week before its launch as ticket holders wondered if they would ever get their money back.

The fans stayed warm

Meanwhile, attendees at the Kingston Music Festival in North York, Ontario posted videos over the weekend of concertgoers rushing to the stage after pushing down the fence separating the common entrance and VIP areas. Some visitors complained about the lack of water in the hall at the height of the heat.

Kingston Music Festival representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

At Kultureland, failures were falling like dominoes, with ticket holders saying the organizers weren’t reporting issues properly.

Many fans had to race around the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday as Kultureland moved from its original venue at the Markham Fairgrounds to the Ajax Downs Racetrack – a half-hour drive away.

Laurie Concepción, who paid $250 for a two-day pass, was worried about the festival even before she arrived at the venue on Saturday afternoon. By that time, according to her, the organizers were in no hurry to publish the schedule of performances.

Upon arrival, she saw festival-goers waiting at the gate, which she said took approximately four hours.

Some were so hungry and thirsty that she said they ordered food delivery while standing in line.

Other attendees noted that in the hall they saw people fainting from heatstroke during the Burna Boy headliner’s performance on Saturday night.

Without elaborating on specifics, Laditi said the staff and security at the venue “just didn’t live up to” expectations. So he decided to move Sunday’s Kultureland show across town to the hippodrome late Saturday night, a relatively unprecedented turn of events for an ongoing festival.

“Without the connections I had, it was literally impossible to move the venue in such a short amount of time,” he said.

“I had to ask a lot of favors.”

But he acknowledged that his decision helped create new complexities that were exacerbated by some other unforeseen obstacles.

Ticket holders complained that on Sunday the venue change took place less than an hour before the show started, resulting in some of them racing around the city in their cars or taxis.

Once they got there, the wait continued and several artists never made it to the stage, including Stonebwoy, Fireboy DML, Lojay and Kamo Mphela. Laditi blamed their absence on last-minute visa issues that prevented African artists from entering Canada.

“We have been working on their visas for several months,” he said.

Fans missed out on some of the featured artists on the festival lineup, including Stonebwoy, Fireboy DML, Lojay and Kamo Mphela, at Kultureland 2022. (country of culture website)

“Due to the pandemic, issuing visas at the office [was] backup so many processes took weeks and weeks. It’s not something we can control.”

The Sunday episodes ended with unforeseen problems with headliner Aiko, whose performance was scheduled to take place in an abandoned venue. That’s where her elaborate stage design has remained as of Sunday.

Kultureland waited around midnight to inform waiting festival attendees via social media that she would no longer be performing as her show required “a level of visual effects that we were technically unable to create in a short period of time”.

Laditi said the festival was “still trying to make it work” with Aiko before they finally concluded around 7:00 pm that she couldn’t continue with her show. He couldn’t explain why it took until midnight to tell the crowd about it.

“We could have released this statement much — a little — sooner, but there are a lot of legal issues that we had to deal with,” he said.

Refund

Even as Sunday began to fall apart, Laditi said he was already intent on refunding concert goers for the experience.

“We were planning to refund everyone for the second day — and that’s still the plan,” he said, noting details would be shared with ticket holders shortly.

He added that rumors on the internet that artists weren’t getting paid weren’t true.

“Everyone who was in this line-up was paid in full,” he said.

Ladity plans to release a second edition of Kultureland next year, which he is confident will run more smoothly.

“Our goal for next year is to make it much better for everyone involved,” he said.

“I know there have been a lot of failures with this, but the goal is to create something that can continue to connect cultures and build the community that we have here in Canada.”

Some ticket holders say they don’t see themselves buying tickets to another Kultureland or any other show.

“I don’t think I’ll be going to any festivals anytime soon,” Toby Nicholas said by phone as he was heading home from Sunday’s event.

“You can’t trust anyone.”