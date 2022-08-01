Kúkpi7 Rosanna Casimir and football star Christine Sinclair among 14 recipients of the Order of British Columbia

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanna Casimir, Canadian football legend Christine Sinclair and outspoken former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould have been awarded the Order of British Columbia.
The three women are among 14 new appointees to the province’s highest honor, Lieutenant Governor. This was announced by Janet Austin in a written statement on Monday, British Columbia Day.
“I share these congratulations in gratitude to these incredible people who have done so much to enrich their communities,” Austin said.
“Their leadership and generous service has improved the lives of many British Columbians and helped shape a better future for all of our province.”
A total of 194 British Columbians were nominated for the award this year.
The recognition ceremony for the new appointees will take place in late autumn at the Victorian Government House.
The full list of recipients of the Order of BC includes:
- Dr. Nadine Rena Caron of Prince George
- Kukpi7 (chief) Rosanna Casimir of Kamloops
- Nejat Khosrowshahi of Vancouver
- Katie Kinloch from Surrey
- Joy Macphail from Vancouver
- Fred Ting Shek Ma from Vancouver
- Harinder Mahil of Coquitlam
- Maureen Maloney from Victoria
- Jeff Plant from Vancouver
- Christine Sinclair from Portland, Oregon.
- Paul Spong of Alert Bay
- Gerald St. Germain of Langley
- Jody Wilson-Raybould of Quathiaski Cove
- Bruce Munro Wright from Vancouver