New York Times opinion columnist Paul Krugman sided with President Joe Biden’s assessment that July’s 8.5% consumer price index rate was “zero inflation”.

Krugman also expressed his confusion over conservative “outrage” at the Biden White House calling the inflation number “zero.”

In his column optimistically titled “Finally, Some Good News on Inflation,” the Economist asserted: “It’s not the end of inflation. It’s not even the beginning of the end. But, perhaps, the end is the end. The beginning.” He backed up that announcement with his claim that “the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported something we haven’t seen since the depths of the pandemic recession: a month without inflation.”

As Krugman explains, “The average price of goods and services purchased by consumers was no higher (in fact slightly lower) in July than in June.”

The columnist called the drop in the inflation rate “a month without inflation,” echoing President Biden’s claim Wednesday that July’s figures showed “zero” inflation; It claims to have angered conservatives across the board, who saw it as a spin to distract from the fact that current inflation is just .2% below the highest annual inflation rate in 40 years.

Krugman dismissed it as simple partisan ranting. But before he commented on angry Republicans, the columnist asserted, “There is no reason to doubt the numbers. There were many early indications that this report, and perhaps the next few, would show a sharp decline in inflation.”

He is right that there was a good fall in inflation from June’s 9.1% CPI number to 8.5%. In any case, the .6% decline encouraged the columnist, who wrote, “It’s not just gasoline prices falling; business surveys point to falling inflation and easing supply chain problems. Zero was a somewhat lower number than most observers expected, but no. Exactly.”

Tearing into the GOP, Krugman wrote, “The Republican reaction to the report was surprising, at least to me — not that it happened, but the nature of their outrage.” Describing his displeasure with Biden claiming “zero” inflation, he said, “I expected him to accuse the Biden administration of cooking the books. Instead, most of the rants seem to fail to understand the difference between monthly and monthly. Annual numbers.”

Although Krugman has previously accused the Trump administration of “cooking the books” to make economic policy look better. In 2020, the economist predicted that it was “likely” that Trump would “get” the Bureau of Labor Statistics so that the agency would report more favorably on the number of jobs.

“When President Biden announced that we had zero inflation in July, many on the right accused him of lying, because prices in July 2022 were 8.5 percent higher than in July 2021. Did he really not understand the difference?” he asked.

Although he gave them a modest benefit of the doubt, he added, “To be sure, the sluggish business report must have added to their confusion.”

Ironically, despite his insistence on the “Big Zero” on inflation, Krugman admits the truth that there is still an “inflation problem”. “Unfortunately, a month of zero inflation doesn’t mean the inflation problem is gone,” he claimed, adding, “Economists have long known that if you strip out highly volatile prices — typically food prices — you get a better reading on underlying inflation. And energy.” , but there are various measures of core inflation, and they are all still unacceptably high.”

Talking about food prices, Fox Business reported For July — Biden and Krugman’s month of “zero” inflation, “food prices rose further, the Labor Department reported Wednesday,” rising “13.1%” from last year.

Economists called it “the most significant increase since March 1979”.

Despite the fact that Americans other than Krugman were observing an economic slowdown, the columnist continued his optimistic tone, claiming that inflation “doesn’t seem to be having any effect” on the economy.

He took another swipe at Republicans, saying they were “farrelled” over the reality that “Joe Biden has presided over a big jobs boom.” He then said that as part of Republican anger over Biden’s economic success and falling inflation, “Republicans are counting on high inflation, and especially high gas prices, to give their party a big advantage in the midterm elections.”

As Krugman defiantly claims, “Suddenly, however, the economic facts have a liberal bias: gas prices have fallen, inflation has fallen, and real wages have risen.”