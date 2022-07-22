New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The mother, father and brother of missing California college student Kristin Smart, who disappeared after an off-campus party 26 years ago, testified against the father and son accused in connection with her death.

Denise Smart appeared emotional and nervous as she testified Thursday when San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peverell called her to the stand as one of his first witnesses in the long-awaited trial, according to local news station CBS13.

“I felt like my daughter’s life didn’t matter to anyone other than her family,” Smart said in court.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart in 1996 when he was a freshman at California Polytechnic State University’s San Luis Obispo campus. Flores killed Smart on May 25, 1996, prosecutors said.

Kristin Smart California trial jury to hear case filed by family of missing woman against Paul Flores and Fr.

Paul Flores, now 45, is charged with murder in connection with Smart’s presumed death. His now-81-year-old father Reuben is accused of helping his son bury Smart’s remains. He is alleged to have later discovered and relocated the remains.

Paul was reportedly the last person seen with Smart, who was said to be drunk over Memorial Day weekend and after attending an off-campus frat party.

The state said Paul Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. An extensive search ensued, but Smart’s remains were never found.

The Kristin Smart trial for Paul Flores and his father resumes as scheduled Thursday

“And while the entire community came together to look for Kristin, Paul and Ruben Flores did not,” Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peverell told the jury in his opening statements. “You’ll hear that Ruben Flores will tear down Christine’s missing posters — tear off her smiling, pretty face — call her a ‘dirty slut,’ while her corpse rots beneath his deck.”

Defense attorneys tried to poke holes in prosecutors’ statements in their own opening remarks Monday. Paul Flores’ attorney tried to discredit the use of cadaver dogs and forensic evidence prosecutors pointed to. Ruben’s defense attorney stressed that investigators have not uncovered any DNA evidence.

A court spokeswoman said Tuesday’s trial was “unexpectedly” extended to Thursday. Court proceedings are not televised or broadcast live.

Kristin Smart California trial: Paul Flores, father’s lawyer tries to poke holes in decades-old murder case

During her testimony Thursday, Denise Smart described the way law enforcement and Cal Poly staff initially mishandled her daughter’s case, According to CBS13.

“For the next 25 years, I did what I could and looked for answers wherever I could,” she said.

California Trial for Paul Flores and Father Christine Smart Begins 25+ Years After College Student Disappeared

Denise Smart described how she sent a letter to her daughter in May 1996 saying, “Buckle up, Buttercup,” when she was struggling to adjust to Cal Poly, according to the report. She reportedly described how she intended the letter for the service as a reminder that her daughter can overcome challenges.

“I never thought this would be my last letter to my daughter,” said Dennis Smart. “And because in this day and age, it would have been an extended phone conversation and we didn’t have that opportunity.”

Kristin Smart’s younger brother, Matt, took the stand behind his mother and said the family turned the dining room of their home into a “war room” as they immediately searched for his sister, according to reports.

Kristin Smart trial: Jury selection continues in California more than 26 years after disappearance

“Imagine a map of North America, California, on the wall of your house, with thumbtacks dotted here and there,” he said. He later added: “Everything from going for a walk with my dad or my family and searching…all the things we’ve done to get in touch with Christine. I’m struggling to put words to it…surely words will do justice to the amount of searching we’ve done.”

He allegedly described how his sister missed all the important milestones in his life for more than two decades.

“Not only did she miss the birth of my children, but she missed every important event in my 26 years of life,” Matt Smart said.

Kristin Smart case: Accused killer Paul Flores loses bid just weeks before settlement

Kristin Smart’s father, Stan, took over after his son. Stan Smart described how he spent “about three months” searching for his daughter in San Luis Obispo County, according to a tweet from the “Your Own Backyard” podcast, which is credited with reviving public interest in the case.

“Crawled through the culvert. Walked down the highway,” Stan said. “Seen many places. I could have been a tour guide.”

Kristin Smart case: California man, father pleads not guilty to alleged 1996 slaying of student

Asked if he saw people looking for Paul and Ruben Flores, he said, “No.”

According to the podcast’s tweet, Stan Smart was also asked about the timing of Ruben Flores’ home visit. He admitted he didn’t call before showing up at Ruben Flores’ home and said he “was aware that he was the parent of the young man my daughter went home with.”

“As I was driving he got out and I told him who I was and that I wanted to talk,” the tweet said. “He told me to leave or someone might get shot.”

The defense team’s cross-examination of Stan Smart was cut short Thursday evening and is expected to resume Friday.

Click here to get the Fox News app

This test will take approximately four months. An independent jury is selected from a pool of more than 1,500 Monterey County residents to oversee each case.