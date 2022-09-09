New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Jurors overseeing the California trial of two men accused in the disappearance and death of Kristin Smart heard from a woman that accused killer Paul Flores once said he “kept” or “buried” the missing college student under his skate ramp. Inside the courtroom.

After returning from an extended holiday break, jurors absorbed hours of evidence and testimony from forensic experts Wednesday and Thursday morning before hearing from their final witness: a woman who described how Flores made comments about Smart and her whereabouts.

“Flores replied to the PSA that the b—- was a d— molestation and that he was played with her.’ – Court documents referencing Jennifer Hudson’s allegations

Smart was a 19-year-old college student at California Polytechnic State University in 1996 when she disappeared after an off-campus party, investigators have said. More than 26 years later, Flores — the man last seen with Smart — and his father are on trial on charges related to her alleged death.

Flores, now 45, is charged with Smart’s murder. Ruben Flores, his 81-year-old father, was charged with acting as an accessory after the fact.

Prosecutors allege Ruben Flores helped his son bury Smart’s body under the deck of his Arroyo Grande home — and then removed and moved her remains when law enforcement returned decades later.

The trial proceedings are not televised or broadcast live at the judge’s discretion. A handful of reporters — including local news station KSBY-TV and someone from “your own backyard.” (YOB) Podcast— which is credited with renewing interest in the case — has been reporting from the courtroom amid media curtailments.

On Thursday, Jennifer Hudson took the stand to testify about her encounter with Flores decades ago.

According to KSBYHudson said she was skateboarding with Flores and a group of others in 1996, when she was 17 years old.

Court documents previously described Hudson’s run-in with Flores.

“[A] A radio ad came on that got everyone’s attention,” court documents related to Hudson’s account recalled. “A public service announcement was read asking if anyone knew of Kristin Smart or her disappearance.”

According to court documents, “Flores responded to the PSA that the b—- was a tease and that he was played with her. He buried/put her under his ramp in Huasna.”

Court documents state that Flores could not remember whether she said “laid her” or “buried” when pronouncing the sentence.

“It didn’t appear [the woman] He wasn’t smiling or laughing so he was joking,” the documents allege. She then left and the next time she saw him, she “vomited.”

But she didn’t contact the police “because she was scared and she knew the people she hung out with.”

Hudson testified that Flores had “evil eyes.”

She admitted in court that she did not initially notify police of her encounter with Flores until after the YOB podcast was released, but that her friend had anonymously notified authorities before she did.

During cross-examination, Hudson testified that the podcast producer told her not to report certain information to police, but she said she told authorities everything she knew.

Thursday’s trial ended with defense attorneys arguing that Hudson alerted authorities only because of the possibility of a reward.

She will appear in court again on Monday.

Smart was a student at Cal Poly’s San Luis Obispo campus in 1996 when she allegedly became heavily intoxicated. With Paul Flores , after party off campus on Crandall Way. She was brought back from the party by three people – two people, a man and a woman, and Flores. Others slowly peeled back after Flores insisted several times that he could get a smart home safely.

She never was Seen again.

The state said Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. caused to disappear Huge search.

Dual juries were selected from a pool of more than 1,500 Monterey County residents to oversee each case separately but simultaneously. The trial is expected in the final months.