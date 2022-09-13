New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The attorney defending Paul Flores in the case involving missing college student Kristin Smart fought for hours with a woman who said she called the homicide suspect Smart a “d— mole” and said he buried her under his skate ramp. Reports from the courtroom.

Jurors in court Monday heard hours of back-and-forth between Flores’ defense attorney, Robert Sanger, and Jennifer Hudson, who previously testified about how Flores made comments about Smart and her whereabouts.

Smart was a 19-year-old college student at California Polytechnic State University in 1996 when she disappeared after an off-campus party, investigators have said. More than 26 years later, Flores — the man last seen with Smart — and his father are standing trial on charges related to her alleged death.

Flores, now 45, is charged with Smart’s murder. Ruben Flores, his 81-year-old father, was charged with acting as an accessory after the fact.

Kristin Smart Trial: Witness Says Murder Suspect Paul Flores Called Missing Woman ‘B—-‘

The trial proceedings are not televised or broadcast live at the judge’s discretion. A handful of reporters — including local news station KSBY-TV and someone from “your own backyard.” (YOB) Podcast— which is credited with renewing interest in the case — has been reporting from the courtroom amid media curtailments.

On Thursday, Hudson testified about meeting Flores in 1996, when she was 17, while skateboarding. According to KSBY.

Kristin Smart California trial juror reticent to testify about suspicious burial in soil disturbance: report

Hudson previously told investigators that she and the group heard a public service announcement “asking if anyone knew about Kristin Smart or her disappearance,” according to previously released court documents.

She told investigators, “Flores responded to the PSA that the b—- was a tease and that he was playing with her. He buried/put her under his ramp at Huasna,” court documents said.

Court documents state that she could not remember whether Flores had said “laid her” or “buried her” when uttering the sentence.

“It didn’t appear [the woman] He wasn’t smiling or laughing so he was joking,” the documents allege. She then said she left and “vomited” the next time she saw him.

Examining California’s Christine Smart Trial: The Anatomy of a Case Without a Body

She admitted in court that she did not initially notify police of her encounter with Flores until after the YOB podcast was released, but that her friend had anonymously notified authorities before she did.

During cross-examination, Hudson testified that the podcast producer told her not to report certain information to police, but she said she told authorities everything she knew.

According to a series of tweets by the YOB podcast, on Monday, Sanger repeatedly asked Hudson about her alcohol and drug use, despite the prosecutor’s multiple objections.

While talking about Hudson’s initial contact with the podcast producer, Sanger asked Hudson about a statement from her friend Justin, who first reported Hudson’s tip to the police and podcast producers.

“[Justin] Saying, ‘All this because we got drunk and talked about Paul one night?'” Sanger said, according to reports.

Hudson replied: “Yes.”

Hudson also admitted that she did not call detectives working on the case until mid-November, despite meeting with the podcast’s producers earlier in the month. According to reports, she canceled the spy once and was never seen again.

“And you told Detective Cole you were on drugs?” Sanger asked her.

“Not the day I met Paul,” Hudson responded, according to the tweet. “I told him I used drugs during that time.”

She later admitted that she may have smoked marijuana.

Sanger repeatedly questioned Hudson about her alleged affiliation with a “biker” group, or “motorcycle gang,” and indicated that she was not answering the question truthfully, according to a transcript of the conversation included in the tweet.

Sanger then stepped forward and asked Hudson if she told detectives that she “thought Kristin Smart was buried in Susan Flores’ backyard and then covered with concrete.”

Hudson allegedly responded, “That makes the most sense.”

Kristin Smart trial: Expert testifies about 6-foot-by-4-foot ‘anomaly’ at suspect’s home

As Sanger continued to question Hudson about small inconsistencies in her testimony at times, some jurors could be seen shaking their heads or smiling at each other.

Sanger later asked Hudson to confirm that she “joked” with her friend that it would be “perfect” if Paul Flores killed himself.

She allegedly responded: “That wasn’t a joke.”

During re-examination, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Peverell asked Hudson to explain a previous statement in which she said she felt “responsible for the Smart family’s suffering.”

“If I wasn’t a coward, I would have come forward,” she said as she began to cry, according to a tweet from the YOB podcast.

“What else did Paul tell you?” Peuvrelle allegedly asked her.

“He had enough of her and put her under the ramp or on the side ‘at my place,'” Hudson testified.

Click here to listen to the True Crime Podcast from Fox News

Smart was a student at Cal Poly’s San Luis Obispo campus in 1996 when she was allegedly drunk. With Paul Flores After an off-campus party on Crandall Way. She was brought back from the party by three people – two people, a man and a woman, and Flores. Others slowly peeled back after Flores insisted several times that he could get a smart home safely.

She never was Seen again.

The state said Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. caused to disappear Huge search.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Dual juries were selected from a pool of more than 1,500 Monterey County residents to oversee each case separately but simultaneously. The trial is expected in the final months.