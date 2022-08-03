New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Several people who attended the California college with Kristin Smart testified about their experiences not only with the long-lost student, but also with Paul Flores, who was on trial for her murder.

Three people who knew Smart or saw her last night took the stand Tuesday in a Monterey County courtroom, where Paul Flores, now 45, and his father, Ruben Flores, 81, are on trial on related charges. Until her disappearance and death.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart on May 25, 1996, when the two were freshmen at California Polytechnic State University’s San Luis Obispo campus. His father then helped her hide her body.

The trial proceedings are not televised or broadcast live at the judge’s discretion. A handful of journalists — including the man behind the “Your Own Backyard” podcast who was credited with sparking interest in the case — have been reporting from the courtroom despite media restrictions.

Kristin Smart trial: California jury hears from Cal Poly student’s roommate on night of disappearance

On Tuesday, the jury first heard from a Cal Poly student-athlete named Steve, who resumed his testimony Monday, according to the podcast’s Twitter account.

Steve, whose last name was withheld by the podcast reporter, lived in the same dorm as Smart and told prosecutors he would see Paul Flores in the common area of ​​the residence, even though he did not live there.

“I know about Paul Flores because women have told me they are uncomfortable around him.” — Steve, friend of Kristin Smart, via ‘Your Own Backyard’ podcast

He described his feeling that Flores was “following Christine,” according to a tweet from the podcast.

Christine Smart trial: California jury hears from friends about ‘fantastic’ child she disappeared at party the night of

In one instance, Steven found Flores at 1 a.m. alone and without books in the dorm study area.

“It was weird,” he said. “Like, you don’t live in this dorm. He was around.”

Steve also told the jury that he once walked past Smart’s dorm room and saw the door open and Flores standing inside with Smart, who was behind “where the desk was.”

He remembered how smart he looked “not fine with him.”

In response to a question from prosecutors, Steve said, “Girls in the dorm would tell me he made them uncomfortable.”

According to reports, Steve said he didn’t see a smart act interested in Flores. When asked if he saw Flores in the dorm building after Smart disappeared, he said no.

Under cross-examination by the defense, Steve admitted that he told investigators last year that Flores “was a f—- creep. He was a creep.”

Defense attorneys indicated during questioning of Steve that he only knew about Flores because of media coverage of the case.

“You only know who Paul Flores is because his name was all over the news, right?” asked attorney Robert Sanger, according to the report.

Steve replied: “I knew about Paul Flores because women told me they were uncomfortable around him.”

Sanger later pushed the subject again, asking Steve to confirm that he “didn’t know Paul Flores’ name until it was publicized.”

But Steve shot back: “No, I did. The way people knew me, like, ‘That’s Steve from the basketball team,’ people around the dorm knew, ‘That’s Paul. He’s a scary guy.’

Kristin Smart’s California trial: Jury hears from missing woman’s parents, brother in long-awaited murder case

When Ruben Flores’ defense attorney, Harold Messick, asked Steve why he waited to talk about Flores or Smart, instead of doing so when she disappeared, Steve replied that as an African American man in East Oakland, he was “taught to be afraid of the police. ” He said that later he became a police officer.

The younger is Flores Accused of murder In relation to Smart’s presumed death. His father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping his son bury Smart’s remains. He is alleged to have later discovered and relocated the remains.

Paul was reportedly the last person seen with Smart, 19, who was said to be intoxicated after he and others attended an off-campus party over Memorial Day weekend.

California Trial for Paul Flores and Father Christine Smart Begins 25+ Years After College Student Disappeared

The state said Paul Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. A magnificent one Found.

Jurors also heard Tuesday from two other Cal Poly students who attended the same party as Smart the night she disappeared.

Kristin Smart California trial jury to hear case filed by family of missing woman against Paul Flores and Fr.

One of those students, identified only as Matt, recalled being approached by a girl who said her name was “Roxy,” but was actually Smart, the report said.

After Smart’s conversation with Smart ended, Flores allegedly walked over to Matt, he told the court.

According to Matt, according to a tweet from the podcast, Flores asked him how he and Smart knew each other. Flores is also allegedly referred to as Smart, “Pretty” or “Hot”.

“He was definitely interested” in Smart, Matt said.

Matt and his friend later found Smart lying on the lawn of the house where the party was taking place with her hands on her side and head. When he asked her if she needed help, she allegedly said she was fine and wasn’t ready to leave.

Defense attorneys later pointed out that Matt “refused to talk when contacted by our defense investigator. [him]”According to the report.

Matt agreed with Sanger’s question that Smart was “dressed … attractively for the party.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Proceedings are set to resume Wednesday morning with continued testimony from another student, identified only as Trevor.