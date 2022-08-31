New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Supervising Judge California test For Paul Flores, the man accused of killing Kristin Smart, a college student who disappeared two decades ago, heard police testify about phone wire taps against the murder suspect, reports said.

Kristin Smart was a 19-year-old college student at California Polytechnic State University in 1996 when she disappeared after an off-campus party, investigators said. More than 26 years later, Flores — the man last seen with Smart — and his father are on trial on charges related to her alleged death.

Paul Flores, now 45, is charged with Smart’s murder. Ruben Flores, his 81-year-old father, was charged with acting as an accessory after the fact.

The trial proceedings are not televised or broadcast live at the judge’s discretion. A handful of reporters — including local news station KSBY and someone from “your own backyard.” (YOB) Podcast — which is credited with renewing interest in the case — amid media restrictions reporting from the courtroom.

Kristin Smart trial: California neighbor recalls ‘unusual’ activity at home where police found woman buried

Jurors heard testimony Tuesday from a separate volunteer K9 handler who was involved in the police investigation, as well as San Luis Obispo County Senior Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Nadal. They also heard from San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Senior Det. Gregory Smith, according to reports.

Kristin Smart trial: California jury hears from ex-girlfriend of Paul Flores about strange visit with family

Smith, who is assigned to the agency’s Major Crimes Unit, testified that he and other investigators “overheard phone conversations” related to the Smart case, the YOB Podcast reported.

Kristin Smart California trial: Paul Flores’ lawyer grills woman who says he sexually assaulted her in 2008

Specifically, the team was allowed to monitor “Paul Flores’ telephone, Susan Flores’ telephone, Ruben Flores’ telephone, and Ermelinda Thomas’ telephone.” Susan Flores is Paul’s mother, while Armelinda is his sister.

The wiretaps began on Jan. 6, 2020, and continued through Feb. 4, 2020, Smith said. Investigators were obliged to update the judge every five days to renew their permission.

Kristin Smart California trial: Woman testifies she was sexually assaulted by murder suspect Paul Flores

Testimony about the wiretaps was reportedly often related to the YOB podcast.

The jury heard part of a call between Paul Flores and his mother on January 26, 2020, in which the pair were seen discussing the show.

Examining California’s Christine Smart Trial: The Anatomy of a Case Without a Body

Susan Flores told her son, “The second thing I want you to do is start listening to podcasts. “I need you to listen to everything they say, so we can dig into it. Can pierce anywhere. Maybe we can’t. You—only you can tell me.”

Paul reportedly did not respond. According to Smith, this was the only time Paul Flores did not respond.

In another call, Susan Flores asked Flores to contact someone she identified as an attorney.

During cross-examination, Smith admitted that he had never heard Paul Flores talk about using false information at trial, KSBY reported. Smith also admitted that Susan Flores said in taped phone calls that her goal was to legally protect Flores.

Click here to listen to the True Crime Podcast from Fox News

Detectives said his team used “stimulation tactics” that included providing specific information to the podcast producer as a way to share information the Flores family wanted to receive, according to the report.

Smart was a student at Cal Poly’s San Luis Obispo campus in 1996 when she allegedly became heavily intoxicated. With Paul Flores , after party off campus on Crandall Way. She was brought back from the party by three people – two people, a man and a woman, and Flores. Others slowly peeled back after Flores insisted several times that he could get a smart home safely.

She never was Seen again.

The state said Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. A magnificent one Found.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Dual juries were selected from a pool of more than 1,500 Monterey County residents to oversee each case separately but simultaneously. The trial is expected in the final months.