New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California college friend of Kristin Smart testified Monday about the night the 19-year-old disappeared two decades ago, according to an inside courtroom report.

Margarita Campos and Kristin Smart became close in 1996 when they were students at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. She was among a group of women who attended an off-campus party on May 24, 1996 – just hours before Smart was last seen – but Campos ended the night before Smart, according to a tweet from the “In Your Own Backyard” account, which has been credited with reviving interest in the case. , they sat in the courtroom for the day’s proceedings.

The California Kristin Smart trial for Paul Flores and his father begins 25+ years after the college student’s disappearance

The hearing of this case is likely to last for four months. Independent juries were selected from a pool of more than 1,500 Monterey County residents to oversee each case. Proceedings are not televised or live-streamed.

Friday’s proceedings included testimony from Vanessa Shields, a fellow Cal Poly student who lived on the same dormitory floor as Smart and often spent time with her.

Shields told the jury that she saw Paul Flores “gazing intently” at Smart for a few minutes at a party a few weeks before Smart went missing, according to the tweet.

She described feeling “extremely uncomfortable” and “unwell”. She said she had seen Flores do it at previous parties, but Smart wasn’t interested.

“He was creepy. Socially awkward,” Shields told the jury. “Always alone. We all have a type, and it wasn’t Kristin’s type.”

Flores is accused of killing Smart in 1996 when the two were freshmen at California Polytechnic State University’s San Luis Obispo campus. Prosecutors said Flores. Killed smart On May 25, 1996, her remains were not found.

Campos and Smart started the night at Campos’ dorm before heading to a party, where they each had a can of Budweiser, according to the tweets. Hours later, the women and their friends got into a cab, which the other women flagged down before Smart and Campos drove off.

But Campos said she was “tired” and decided to end the night earlier than Smart wanted. According to the tweet thread, the women parted ways in the parking lot of the housing complex, with Campos giving Smart her dorm key.

Kristin Smart’s California trial: Jurors hear from missing woman’s parents, brother in long-awaited murder case

“Kristin wanted to walk by some houses to (sic) see if there were any parties,” Campos told jurors. “I was just finished.”

Campos went on to describe how Smart was upset with Campos because she didn’t want to be left out.

Kristin Smart California trial jury to hear from missing woman’s family in case against Paul Flores and Fr.

“She was strong and stubborn, and I was strong and stubborn. I’ve replayed it in my mind over the years,” she said, according to the tweet. “I shouldn’t have left her alone. We should have been together.”

She described how her friend looked sober and hadn’t had a beer in “at least three hours”. Smart is understood to have walked from there.

The girls had planned to study the next day.

“Christine never came and knocked on my door,” Campos recalls.

Earlier Monday, the jury heard from Smart’s younger sister, Lindsey Smart Stewart, who described her sister as “always lighting up when she sees me,” according to the podcast’s Twitter account.

The Kristin Smart trial for Paul Flores and his father resumes as scheduled Thursday

Flores, now 45, is Accused of murder In relation to Smart’s presumed death. His now-81-year-old father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping his son bury Smart’s remains. He is alleged to have later discovered and relocated the remains.

Paul was reportedly the last person seen with Smart, who was said to be drunk over Memorial Day weekend and after attending an off-campus frat party.

Kristin Smart California trial: Paul Flores, father’s lawyer tries to poke holes in decades-old murder case

The state said Paul Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. A magnificent one Found.

“And while the entire community came together to look for Kristin, Paul and Ruben Flores did not,” Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peverell told the jury in his opening statements. “You’ll hear that Ruben Flores will tear down Christine’s missing posters — tear off her smiling, pretty face — call her a ‘dirty slut,’ while her corpse rots beneath his deck.”

Kristin Smart trial: Jury selection continues in California more than 26 years after disappearance

Later Friday, jurors heard from college student Kendra Coed, who did not attend Cal Poly but was at Smart’s party the night she was last seen, according to tweets.

Coed remembers Paul Flores saying he could give her a piece of gum when, “at some point, he started kissing me.” The kiss was allegedly not consensual, and she said she pushed Flores away when someone yelled at them to “get a room.”

Flores and Coed allegedly left the house and were in the yard when she said he walked in on her again. According to the tweet, she pushed him away and returned to the party.

Once inside, Coed said she saw “a very tall girl,” whom she eventually determined to be Christine Smart. She remembers Smart falling in the hallway of the house and seeing Flores standing over her. Coed then took Smart outside for a sit-down, where she said Smart “didn’t feel cool.”

She mentioned that she did not see Smart drinking alcohol.

“She couldn’t sit alone,” Coed said. “She was unstable. She just seemed to need a friend.”

Coed allegedly told Smart to “stay away from that guy,” meaning Flores. She later found Smart lying near the home’s driveway, according to the report. She asked Smart if she had a ride home, and Smart told her she did.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Under cross-examination by the defense, Coed said she and her friends spiked rum into 7-Eleven Slurpees before the party that night, according to the tweets.