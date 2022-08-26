New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California jury tasked with overseeing the months-long trial of Paul Flores, accused of killing college freshman Kristin Smart in 1996, heard a courtroom report Thursday from one of his ex-girlfriends.

The woman, known only as “Angie,” took the stand late Friday, as jurors heard from Gail Larocque, a former certified human remains detection K9 handler, whose testimony was heated at times.

Paul Flores, now 45, is charged with Smart’s murder. Ruben Flores, his 81-year-old father, was charged with acting as an accessory after the fact. Smart was a 19-year-old college freshman at California Polytechnic State University in 1996 when she was last seen with a younger Flores.

The trial proceedings are not televised or broadcast live at the judge’s discretion. A handful of journalists — including KSBY.com, and the man behind the “Your Own Backyard” (YOB) podcast credited with renewing interest in the case — have been reporting from the courtroom during media restrictions.

Angie told the court she and Paul Flores dated from 2004 to 2006, starting about eight years after Smart disappeared, the YOB podcast reported in a series of tweets.

She said she met Flores’ father, his mother and her boyfriend when they took her to his hometown of Arroyo Grande.

Angie told the court that she and Flores briefly went to Ruben Flores’s house before going to his mother’s house.

“We walked through the living room, through the dining room and then out through the sliding glass door,” she said, according to YOB Podcast tweets. “There was a concrete slab and below that was a white screened porch or deck.”

She described walking to a field of avocado trees when the mood suddenly changed.

“I went up to get one and was quickly sent away from the area and back to the front of the house,” she said. “The mood changed quickly.”

Asked how the mood changed, she replied: “They didn’t want me there.”

According to a tweet from the YOB podcast, she said she was “two yards away” from the tweet, which was 9 feet from the deck.

Prosecutors have said they believe Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. A great discovery was made.

He says his father later helped his son bury Smart’s body under a deck behind his Arroyo Grande home — and then dig up her remains when law enforcement returned decades later.

About 12 miles south of Cal Poly—behind lattice work beneath the deck of Ruben Flores’ large house on a dead end off Tally Ho Road—in March 2021, archaeologists working for the police discovered a mudslide about the size and presence of a casket. Of human blood, prosecutors said.

Angie’s experience around the avocado trees was further detailed in unsealed court documents earlier this month. According to the documents, Angie told investigators she was in the backyard with Paul and Reuben.

She “walked toward the avocado trees, a few feet away from the deck, when both defendants escorted her away from the area, telling her to leave the area,” the documents state.

“Paul Flores told her to come around the house and leave the area of ​​avocado trees,” the documents continue. “Ruben Flores had the same reaction and led her toward the front of the house, away from the avocado trees on the opposite end of the property.”

At the start of Thursday’s trial proceedings, former K9 handler LaRocque told the court that her dog, Torre, showed interest in both of Flores’ Cal Poly dorm beds in San Lucia Hall, KSBY reported. Four K9 Torey was the only one to do so, and he also alerted to Flores’ dorm trash can.

But the back-and-forth between LaRoque and defense attorneys, often Paul Flores’s attorney, Robert Sanger, reportedly got heated at times.

“Don’t you know what chemical compounds dogs are alerting to?” Sengar asked the woman.

The YOB Podcast tweeted that some members of the jury laughed when LaRocque responded: “No. I don’t know the chemical compounds that make up chocolate cake – but I know it when I see one.”

Sanger said: “Have you seen the chocolate cake, madam? Do you think it’s funny? It’s a murder case!”

Smart was a student at Cal Poly’s San Luis Obispo campus in 1996 when she allegedly got drunk with Paul Flores after an off-campus party on Crandall Way. She was brought back from the party by three people – two people, a man and a woman, and Flores. Others slowly peeled back after Flores insisted several times that he could get a smart home safely.

She was never seen again.

Dual juries were selected from a pool of more than 1,500 Monterey County residents to oversee each case separately but simultaneously. The trial is expected in the final months.