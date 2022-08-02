New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The former roommate of Kristin Smart, a California college student who disappeared 26 years ago, testified Monday in the ongoing trial of two men accused of her disappearance and death.

The trial in the cases against Paul Flores, now 45, and his father, Ruben Flores, 81, resumed Monday after a brief break last week. Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart on May 25, 1996, when the two were freshmen at California Polytechnic State University’s San Luis Obispo campus. Her remains were never found.

Trial proceedings are not televised or broadcast live, per the judge’s rulings. Local Fox 11 News Reporters were in the courtroom for the day’s testimony.

On Monday, jurors heard from Smart’s roommate, Crystal Calvin, who now goes by the name Crystal Teschendorf.

Teschendorf and Smart had been living together in a dorm at Cal Poly’s Muir Hall since February 1996, according to the report’s testimony. Teschendorf moved into the dorms with Smart, and said she and Smart knew each other, but were “not good friends.”

On the night Smart was last seen, Teschendorf said she and a friend who was visiting from out of town had talked to Smart about her plans before they all split up, according to the report.

Smart and her friend, Margarita Campos, who testified before the trial, planned to attend a house party on Crandall Way, but Teschendork and her friends planned to try other parties, according to the report’s testimony. She said Smart was in a “good mood.”

The last time Teschendorf saw Smart was when she left her dorm at 8 p.m. that night.

Teschendorf said she and her friend returned to the dorm around 12 or 1 a.m. and she went to her boyfriend’s room while her friend slept in her bed.

Smart described bringing a red backpack and her keys with her after staying overnight elsewhere. But when Teschendorf returned to the dorm the next morning around 10 or 11 a.m., Smart’s backpack was where she had left it the day before, the report said.

Teschendorf testified that it was “unusual” for Smart not to return to the room without telling anyone. According to a tweet from inside the courtroom of the “Your Own Backyard” podcast, Teschendorf and other dorm residents considered other possible scenarios as to why Smart didn’t return, but each possibility “seemed less likely” as more time passed. .

According to podcast tweets, Teschendorf called the police on May 26, but said the police would not file a report for her. That Tuesday, they again alerted the police as Smart was a no-show for her classes.

“She never did that when she was living with me,” Teschendorf testified. “It was very inappropriate for her.”

Paul Flores’ defense attorney, Robert Sanger, asked Teschendorf if she had seen Smart drink alcohol, to which she responded that neither she nor Smart had alcohol while they were together. He also asked Teschendorf about her then-boyfriend’s roommate and friend named Ted.

Sanger allegedly asked if Ted visited her dorm over the weekend, to which she replied: “I’m sure he did. He always did. We were friends.”

When asked about Ted’s whereabouts the night Smart disappeared, Teschendorf said he had attended a party with them before going elsewhere, FOX 11 reported.

Earlier in the day, jurors heard from San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office investigator James Camp, who attended Cal Poly while Smart and later became a DA’s office investigator.

After Teschendorf’s testimony, the jury heard from Steve Fleming, a Cal Poly student-athlete who had befriended Smart and lived in the same dorm. Fleming’s testimony is expected to resume on Tuesday.

The younger Flores is charged with murder in connection with Smart’s alleged death. His father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping his son bury Smart’s remains. He is alleged to have later discovered and relocated the remains.

Paul was reportedly the last person seen with Smart, who was said to be drunk over Memorial Day weekend and after attending an off-campus frat party.

The state said Paul Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. A great discovery was made.

“And while the entire community came together to look for Kristin, Paul and Ruben Flores did not,” Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peverell told the jury in his opening statements. “You’ll hear that Ruben Flores will tear down Christine’s missing posters — tear off her smiling, pretty face — call her a ‘dirty slut,’ while her corpse rots beneath his deck.”

An independent jury is selected from a pool of more than 1,500 Monterey County residents to oversee each case. The hearing of this case is likely to last for four months.