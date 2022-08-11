New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California Investigators looking for Kristin Smart or those seeking answers about her whereabouts received dozens of reports of sightings of the missing woman in the weeks and months after her disappearance, authorities testified.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart on May 25, 1996, when the two were freshmen at California Polytechnic State University’s San Luis Obispo campus. His father then helped her hide her body.

The trial proceedings are not televised or broadcast live at the judge’s discretion. A handful of journalists — including the man behind the “Your Own Backyard” (YOB) podcast who is credited with sparking interest in the case — have been reporting from the courtroom amid media restrictions.

During testimony Wednesday, Cal Poly police Dt. Mike Kennedy talks about an interview he did with Paul Flores. As previously reported by Fox News Digital earlier this week, Flores told investigators during an interview that he did not know Smart, who identified him as “Roxy,” and that he was not interested in her when he met her.

“Like I talked to her at a party one time and she said ‘Hi I’m Roxy … how do you like me’ or something like that, but she – she kept getting – she kept walking like every other kid. The party was ‘saying,’ He allegedly told police investigators.

When asked how he would describe Smart’s behavior, Flores allegedly replied, “I think flirting.”

“Even though the girl wanted me, I didn’t because – because you don’t know what diseases you can get …,” Flores alleged.

Under questioning from defense attorneys, Kennedy also acknowledged that his office received between 75 and 80 reports of Smart sightings in the summer of 1996, with no particular pattern or trend among them, according to tweets from the YOB podcast.

“They were scattered from Disneyland to Northern California,” Kennedy said. He also said that investigators who looked into each scene were unsuccessful.

Earlier in the day, Paul Flores’ defense attorney, Robert Sanger, questioned Kennedy about Smart’s friend Margarita’s report. According to reports from the courtroom, Margarita told detectives she received a call at 3 a.m. on May 29 — just days after Smart’s disappearance.

Margarita allegedly told investigators she suspected the phone call was from Smart. But soon after that topic was raised, it was dropped.

The younger Flores is charged with murder in connection with Smart’s alleged death. His father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping his son bury Smart’s remains. He is alleged to have later found and relocated the remains.

Paul was reportedly the last person seen with Smart, 19, who was said to be drunk after attending an off-campus frat party over Memorial Day weekend and others.

The state said Paul Flores killed Smart in his dorm room when he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. A great discovery was made.

Independent juries are selected from a pool of more than 1,500 Monterey County residents to oversee each case separately, but simultaneously. The trial is likely to last for four months.